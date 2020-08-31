scorecardresearch
Monday, August 31, 2020
Hit by lockdown, 2 businessmen start stealing two-wheelers in Nagpur

On Saturday, Nagpur police arrested Monish Dadlani (27) and Vivek Sevak Gumnani (22) and recovered 10 stolen two-wheelers worth over Rs 3 lakh from their possession, Sadar police station inspector Mahesh Bansode said on Sunday.

By: PTI | Nagpur | Published: August 31, 2020 11:35:29 am
pune coronavirus latest updates, nagpur lockdown, nagpur news, nagpur businessmen steal bikes, nagpur bikes stolen, nagpur news, pune newsWhile Dadlani owned a cloth manufacturing unit, Gumnani used to arrange tours.

Just few months ago they were working hard to expand their businesses, but the financial crisis triggered by COVID-19 outbreak has landed two budding businessmen on the wrong side of the law.

The duo started stealing two-wheelers after their businesses went bust due to lockdowns and they struggled to pay back their loans, he said.

