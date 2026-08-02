The temple that has watched over Pune for seven centuries

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the Nageshwar temple has a stone garbhagriha or sanctum sanctorum that appears to have been built during the Yadava reign. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Among the congested lanes in a densely built part of Somwar Peth, there looms an arched stone entrance, with a nagarkhana on top.

Step in, and you find yourself in an an open, spacious courtyard where a temple has stood for seven centuries. The Nageshwar temple is considered one of the oldest such temples in Pune, an architectural marvel that reveals the city’s evolution. To this day, it is a living heritage of the city and is visited by large numbers of people, especially during the holy months.

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the Nageshwar temple has a stone garbhagriha or sanctum sanctorum that appears to have been built during the Yadava reign. The sabha mandap or assembly hall made of teak, however, follows the Peshwa style of architecture.