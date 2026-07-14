Nagaland man living in Pune held by ANTF in cocaine supply chain probe

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Maharashtra arrested a 30-year-old man hailing from Nagaland living in Pune in connection to an ongoing probe of Nagaland police following a seizure of cocaine. Police said that the name of the arrested man who worked for a private company in Pune had emerged in the backward linkages of the cocaine bust.

Following intelligence inputs, a team from the ANTF was tasked for the search of Yaka Awomi, who was known to be located in Pune, officials said. ANTF team found out that the suspect had been living in a plus residential society in Handewadi. Awomi was wanted in the case registered at West Dimapur police station in Nagaland. The police team arrested him from his residential society on Sunday when he was preparing to flee. The details of the arrest were shared with the media on Tuesday.