Nafed aims to procure 8 lakh tonnes of tur at MSP across country

National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation (Nafed) aims to procure around 8 lakh tonnes of tur during this season at the government-declared minimum support price (MSP) under the Price Support Scheme.

SK Singh, Nafed additional managing director, told The Indian Express that this year the preparations for procurement are completed.

Farmers in India have taken the pulse over 48.24 lakh hectares this season. However, the pulse has been trading below its MSP of Rs 6,300/quintal. At Latur’s wholesale market in Maharashtra — one of the largest tur growing areas of the country — the average trading price of tur is around Rs 5,500/quintal. Traders, meanwhile, ruled out a sharp price correction.

During his earlier interaction with The Indian Express Singh had said Maharashtra would see around 2.71 lakh tonnes of procurement under the scheme. Registration of farmers has started from December 20, with all other arrangements being put in place. ”If need be, we will cross this figure to stabilise the price and ensure farmers get a better price,” he said. Across the country, preparation is on to ensure procurement starts soon.

Although tur is sown as a Kharif crop, farmers bring their produce from January onwards. This year there have been some reports of the crop getting damaged in some areas due to heavy rains. Traders in Karnataka have reported damage to the crop, while those in Maharashtra have not reported any significant damage.

Singh, who held a follow-up meeting in Pune about procurement, said all the agencies — Maharashtra State Warehousing Corporation (MSWC), Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), the Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board and others — have been asked to be prepared for the commencement of procurement soon. “Gunny bags are with the agencies and if need be, NAFED would make more banks available,” he said.

The payment of farmers, generation of warehouse receipts and other operation details have been worked out, he said. Singh ruled out any major glitches happening this season during the procurement.

Lower demand and availability of cheaper imports, traders say, have pushed down the prices of the pulse. While the Covid-induced restrictions are all gone, the emergence of the Omicron variant has put the industry on alert given many state governments are again bringing back restrictions.