A play of riddles, lies and uncomfortable truths

In the story, three women find themselves drawn to the same eligible bachelor. To decide who wins his hand, the village elder, Somawanti, poses original, intricately crafted riddles. Whoever solves it earns the right to tell a story. (Express photo)

“Imagine a farmer,” said playwright Saurabh Nayyar. “Did you just see a man in a field with the tools of the trade? Even an online search puts out images of an archetypal man holding tools. This realization of how deeply programmed our minds are hit home when playwright-actor Niketa Saraf and I were writing the play Naam Mein Ka Rakhwo Hai? Niketa asked, ‘Why do we instinctively see a farmer only as a man? Why can’t it be a woman?’” he said.

Naam Mein Ka Rakhwo Hai? digs into such fundamental conditioning layers. The play is being staged at The Box in Erandvane on October 11, having been brought to the city by Spotlight Forum and Maharashtra Cultural Centre.