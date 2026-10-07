A play of riddles, lies and uncomfortable truths

Naam Mein Ka Rakhwo Hai is being staged at The Box in Erandvane on October 11, having been brought to the city by Spotlight Forum and Maharashtra Cultural Centre.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
2 min readPuneOct 7, 2026 08:01 PM IST
Naam Mein Ka Rakhwo HaiIn the story, three women find themselves drawn to the same eligible bachelor. To decide who wins his hand, the village elder, Somawanti, poses original, intricately crafted riddles. Whoever solves it earns the right to tell a story. (Express photo)
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“Imagine a farmer,” said playwright Saurabh Nayyar. “Did you just see a man in a field with the tools of the trade? Even an online search puts out images of an archetypal man holding tools. This realization of how deeply programmed our minds are hit home when playwright-actor Niketa Saraf and I were writing the play Naam Mein Ka Rakhwo Hai? Niketa asked, ‘Why do we instinctively see a farmer only as a man? Why can’t it be a woman?’” he said.

Naam Mein Ka Rakhwo Hai? digs into such fundamental conditioning layers. The play is being staged at The Box in Erandvane on October 11, having been brought to the city by Spotlight Forum and Maharashtra Cultural Centre.

At the core of the play is an unusual ritual. Every full moon night, women of a fictional village hold a swayamvar to choose a sushil ladka or a suitable boy as a husband. The women have high standards. The potential grooms come prepared with a list of achievements for anybody who does not meet the criteria is rejected.

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In the story, three women find themselves drawn to the same eligible bachelor. To decide who wins his hand, the village elder, Somawanti, poses original, intricately crafted riddles. Whoever solves it earns the right to tell a story. The only condition is that the tale must be a lie. “The most convincing lie wins, yet each falsehood becomes a sharp satire, revealing truths we often see but choose to ignore.As the night unfolds, riddles blur into stories, truth into fiction. And through it all, one truth remains undeniable – love,” said Nayyar, the director.

Naam Mein Ka Rakhwo Hai? comprises four stories whose unifying thread is to question everyday assumptions, confront stereotypes and grapple with a conflicted world.

“Performed by four women protagonists, the piece questions not just systemic dysfunction—where legitimate citizens must prove their identity to incompetent authorities—but also the paternalistic mindset dictating how women should dress, move or exist. With simmering public anger erupting today like a long-dormant volcano, staging this work now makes it a timely, visceral resonance of resistance, autonomy and basic human dignity,” he said.

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Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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