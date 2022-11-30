‘Mystery room’, live art sessions at 10th edition of Pune Lit Fest from Dec 2 to 4

THE PUNE International Literature Festival (PILF), in its 10th year, will be held in the city between December 2 and 4. The three-day annual literary affair will be in a hybrid format — the first two days at YASHADA, Baner Road while the third day will be streamed online on PILF’s social media platforms.

The festival will be inaugurated by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and will have renowned author Sudha Murty as the chief guest. Other speakers and panellists include Agatha Christie’s only grandson and author Mathew Prichard, actor Naseeruddin Shah and Deepti Naval, author Vikram Sampath, Anthony Horowitz and Ashwin Sanghi are some of the key faces of the festival.

The core social theme of the festival is ‘Mental Strength and Empowerment’ and some of the sessions will delve into the many paths towards understanding mental strength.

“The two years of the pandemic, the situation with the Ukraine war, all of these global situations have taken away a huge chunk of our confidence and our mental strength has taken a hit. Every year we have a theme for our festival and have some sessions designed where the invited speakers will speak on something in line with the theme,” said novelist and festival director Manjiri Prabhu.

A new addition to the itinerary of the festival is the Mystery Room, a choreographed set-up where the audience can play detective to solve the mystery with the help of the clues laid out there. “The audience can be part of a crime story and play detective to apprehend the criminal. There is a crime scene, some laid-out clues and suspects to interrogate. The crime scene will be present for the audience for two days where people can put the name of the criminal, the reasoning behind the deduction and the one who gets it right has a prize in store at the end,” said Prabhu.

The festival will have a special stream of sessions for children called ‘The Treasure Island’ with interactive storytelling book readings and workshops conducted by experienced children’s authors. Book readings by authors on the lawn, book signings and book stalls are some of the other attractions that were skipped in the last two years owing to the pandemic.

“We are a festival of the heart and in the same spirit, we will have artist Manoj Salunke’s live performance on the lawns on day two. He will be painting the festival’s glorious decade on a heart-shaped canvas, live, for the audience to enjoy. It is a symbolic representation of what the festival has been all about in the last ten years,” said Prabhu.