Mylab marks its foray into the vaccine and therapeutics segment, ties up with Shilpa Biologicals

Mylab Discovery Solutions, a diagnostic solutions provider, Friday announced its foray into the vaccine and therapeutics segment with its strategic tie-up with Shilpa Biologicals Pvt Ltd (a 100% subsidiary of Shilpa Medicare Ltd), a specialist manufacturer of vaccines and a wide variety of biologicals.

Starting with Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing opportunity, the parties plan to strengthen the relationship by expanding the product portfolio in various other areas, including various biosimilars, other vaccines and diagnostics, a statement said.

Mylab plans to develop diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics to augment its presence in the healthcare market. The company will leverage the technical expertise of Shilpa Biologicals in development and manufacture of biopharmaceuticals through its facility at Dharwad.

Shilpa Biologicals will utilise its integrated research and development-cum-manufacturing facility in Dharwad, spanning over 11 acre, to cater to these requirements.

“The first vaccine project under this long-term partnership is currently under the final evaluation phase and the manufacturing is expected to start by March 2022,” said Hasmukh Rawal, Managing Director of Mylab Discovery Solutions.