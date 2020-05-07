Mylab to manufacture up to 2 lakh COVID-19 RT-PCR test per day

The company has been able to deliver test kits across different parts of the country, including Armed Forces Medical College in Pune, District Mineral Foundation of Odisha, and R&R Army Hospital of Delhi. (Representational Image) The company has been able to deliver test kits across different parts of the country, including Armed Forces Medical College in Pune, District Mineral Foundation of Odisha, and R&R Army Hospital of Delhi. (Representational Image)

Mylab Discovery Solutions, a Pune-based company, has completed the expansion of its production capacity to manufacture COVID-19 RT-PCR tests. As per the plan, Mylab will scale up manufacturing by upto two lakh tests per day, from the second week of May, officials said.

Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd is a biotechnology company which focuses on molecular biology detection and in-vitro diagnostics. The company offers a range of molecular diagnostics solutions, developed in-house by its R&D team in Pune. Until now, Mylab has manufactured 6.5 lakh tests, and has supplied tests to 140 sites, including labs and hospitals in over 20 states in the country.

The company has been able to deliver test kits across different parts of the country, including Armed Forces Medical College in Pune, District Mineral Foundation of Odisha, and R&R Army Hospital of Delhi.

In a statement issued today, Hasmukh Rawal, managing director, Mylab, said, “We aim to make India self-reliant, with high quality testing. As we ramp up our production, our focus is on quality. Supplied with endogenous internal control for housekeeping gene, our kits ensure that we can detect samples, which were not collected, transported or processed correctly, and remove false negatives.”

