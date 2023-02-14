Mylab partners with Qure.ai for speedy TB diagnosis through AI-aided X-Ray

Pune-based biotech company Mylab Discovery Solutions Tuesday announced its partnership with Qure.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) software for medical imaging, to deploy AI-enabled chest X-Ray for the early detection of tuberculosis (TB).

Under the partnership, Mylab’s soon-to-be launched handheld X-Ray device, MyBeam, will make use of Qure.ai’s cutting-edge AI software qXR to improve the accuracy and speed of TB diagnosis. MyBeam in conjunction with qXR will be an effective screening tool for TB detection and will help improve access to TB testing, according to an official statement by Mylab.

The collaboration will be a key accelerator in the country’s mission to screen and detect patients for pulmonary TB and support the government’s agenda to eliminate TB by 2025. The implementation of AI-enabled Chest X-Ray solutions for TB screening will strengthen access to screening among the population who are at greater risk for this disease.

Hasmukh Rawal, MD and co-founder of Mylab Discovery Solutions, said that Mylab is distinctly positioned to serve the needs of India’s TB programme with the most comprehensive portfolio of solutions for screening, detection, and prevention. “Our hand-held X-Ray device will strengthen our TB screening capabilities and with Qure.ai’s power of deep learning for radiology, the process will become much faster, more objective and scalable,” Rawal said.

Commenting on the partnership, Prashant Warier, co-founder and CEO of Qure.ai, said that the partnership with Mylab comes at a very significant time. “Both companies are leading healthcare players from India, making significant strides towards the common goal of TB elimination. Our AI-enabled integrated portable X-Ray device is a scalable solution and an ideal example of how technology can make a difference in the lives of millions.”

MyBeam India’s first portable X-Ray device, through its investee company Lipomic, is equipped with state-of-the-art high-frequency technology. It is the latest addition to Mylab’s suite of solutions for the screening, detection, and prevention of TB. The device is compact, lightweight and provides expanded clinical coverage. It can be used in resource-limited settings or where there is a lack of access to equipment. MyBeam will prove to be extremely beneficial for finding TB cases in the most remote settings, Rawal said