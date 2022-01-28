Mylab partners with Tata Open to distribute CoviSelf testing kits

Mylab Discovery Solutions, a biotech company, has entered into a partnership with Tata Open Maharashtra 2022, South Asia’s only ATP Tour tournament, as the Covid-19 testing partner.

Under this collaboration, Mylab will provide its self-test kit, CoviSelf, to the players to test themselves in order to stay safe during the course of the tournament. Organised by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association, the competition is scheduled to take place at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune from January 31 to February 6.

Speaking on the partnership, Prashant Sutar, Tournament Director of Tata Open Maharashtra, said, “We are delighted to partner with Mylab for one of Asia’s longest running tennis tournaments, Tata Open Maharashtra 2022. CoviSelf, India’s first self-test kit, has been a game changer during this pandemic as it has empowered people to test themselves. Safety of the players as well as others involved is of prime importance to us. I am sure the test kit will help our players and team to stay safe and protected.”

Commenting on the association, Hasmukh Rawal, MD, Mylab said, “CoviSelf has proven to be an extremely useful tool to fight this current wave of pandemic. It has helped millions of people in our country to keep themselves safe and prevent the spread of the virus. We are confident it will keep the players and the organisers’ team completely safe.”

India’s premier tennis tournament and South Asia’s only ATP Tour event, Tata Open is organised and promoted by IMG Reliance under the aegis of Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA)