Mylab launches RT-PCR test for Ankylosing Spondylitis

Wednesday, May 04, 2022
By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 4, 2022 9:16:20 pm
Mylab ShilpaMylab discovering solutions. (Photo/Mylab)

City based Mylab Discovery Solutions has launched an in-vitro diagnostic test for Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS) – an inflammatory condition that primarily affects the spine, reducing its flexibility, damaging the posture and posing the risk of loss of mobility.

The test has been named DiscoverSeries HLAB27 Detection Kit.

As of now, AS afflicts 0.5 per cent of the Indian population with the condition being more frequent in genetically susceptible individuals who are HLA-B27 positive.

Hasmukh Rawal, founder and managing director of Mylab Discovery Solutions, said, “There has been an alarming increase in the incidence of AS amongst Indian young adults. HLA-B27 is found in about 90% of patients with Ankylosing Spondylitis. It is vital that the disease is diagnosed at an early stage in order to control its progression.” He added, “Delayed diagnosis is considered a significant challenge for the majority of patients. We are confident that our HLAB-27 Detection Kit…will serve the need for advanced testing.”

The test is based on RT-PCR technology and, according to the manufacturers, is 100 per cent accurate.

