Mylab launches innovation centre in Pune to develop diagnostic solutions

Mylab Discovery Solutions, a biotech company, Thursday announced the opening of an advanced Innovation Centre for diagnostics in Pune. Dr Cyrus S Poonawalla, Chairman and Managing Director of Serum Institute of India, inaugurated the centre.

According to Mylab, $3 million has been invested in the centre, which is the only one in the country that will develop and commercialise diagnostic innovations in diverse fields, including molecular, serology, immunology, automation, robotics, AI-based diagnostic solutions, devices and biosensors.

“This futuristic Centre aims to drive cutting-edge research and advance impactful solutions to address healthcare challenges for Indian and international markets,” an official statement said.

Spread over 42,000 square feet at Aundh, the centre will be equipped with state-of-the-art equipment that will enable research scientists and engineers to bring ideas to life. The centre will have over 450 employees – 70% of whom are research scientists.

Speaking at the inauguration of Mylab Global Innovation Centre, Dr Cyrus Poonawalla said, “Quality and advanced diagnostics are of paramount importance today as it plays a pivotal role across the entire healthcare continuum. I am confident that Mylab Global Innovation Centre will contribute significantly to the development of high-quality diagnostics for more efficient and accurate diagnoses and deliver a better treatment outcome for patients across the world.”

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, said, “Mylab has been at the forefront of research and innovation in diagnostics and is committed to advancing healthcare. Mylab Global Innovation Centre is another major step towards this direction. The Centre will pave the way for development of new generation diagnostics that will address clinical unmet needs and increase patient access to quality diagnostics in the world.”

Commenting on the opening of the new Innovation Centre, Hasmukh Rawal, MD, Mylab Discovery Solutions said, “At Mylab, we have been continuously striving to develop breakthrough, market-leading solutions to improve discovery, diagnostics, and delivery of care. The opening of Mylab Global Innovation Centre will provide an unparalleled opportunity to nurture innovation and deliver technologically-advanced, future-ready diagnostics to improve the lives of people across the world. The Centre will be committed to catalyse the growth and potentially transform the diagnostics industry so as to help establish India as a global powerhouse for diagnostics innovation.”

Research and Development is an integral part of Mylab and serves as the company’s innovation engine. The company has filed a series of patents and trademarks for its innovations, he added.

“Dr Cyrus and Adar Poonawalla will guide the Mylab team for developing diagnostics for international markets as per their needs and specifications,” Rawal said. He also said they have already invested $2 million in the centre. “We will invest another $1 million soon,” Rawal said.