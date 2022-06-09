Mylab launches at-home pregnancy test kit, PregaScreen

An at-home pregnancy test kit ‘PregaScreen’ that allows women to detect their pregnancy status themselves was launched by Mylab Discovery Solutions.

With the launch of the test kit, the company marks its foray into the female healthcare segment. It plans to launch a range of products in this category in the coming months.

Priced at Rs 55 only, PregaScreen is a test method for women to confirm their pregnancy after they have missed their first period. This at-home rapid test kit provides results within just a few minutes with 99.99% accuracy and can be purchased over-the-counter from local pharmacies across India.

Each kit comprises a pregnancy stick device and a dropper. Speaking about the launch, Debarshi Dey, marketing director of Mylab Discovery Solutions, said, “We have entered the female healthcare segment in line with the company’s strategy of offering affordable value-added products for its consumers. At-home pregnancy test is a highly preferred method among women for pregnancy detection as it is cost effective, pretty accurate, delivers results in a matter of minutes and can be done in the privacy of their homes,” Dey said.