‘My son died trying to imitate stunt from television show’

FIVE days after his son Yash Mulick (12) died, his father Anil Mulick, on Sunday, blamed it on stunts shown on TV channels.

Yash was found hanging from a ceiling fan in their one-room tenement on New Year. His father believes he got strangled accidentally while trying to imitate a stunt shown on TV shows. “My son used to watch television channels throughout the day. His favourite channels were the ones which showed various stunts,” said Mulick, whose wife had died two years ago in a road accident.

A resident of Palaskar chawl in the Kasarwadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Mulick, who works at a small-scale unit, said, “I think he probably tried to imitate one of the stunts shown on a television show…”

Mulick believes a stool fell off the cot and his son got strangled in the fan accidentally. “This is because there is no reason for him to end his life like this. I had spoken to him while leaving the house. I didn’t scold him and never do. In fact, he asked me when I would return home. I told him around 6 pm. He said fine…,” Mulick said.