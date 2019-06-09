‘My mantra for Shirur is development and I wish to push it with all my might’

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, actor-turned-politician Dr Amol Kolhe defeated three-time Shiv Sena MP from Shirur Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil. Kolhe, who is known for playing the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in an ongoing television series, had joined the NCP before the elections from the Shiv Sena. A trained physician, Kolhe spoke to Partha Sarathi Biswas about the election campaign, his vision for the constituency and the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections

How easy or difficult were the elections for you? Although politics is not new to you, this was your first foray into electoral politics.

It was quite difficult for me given the fact that the incumbent MP had represented the seat thrice and had a good rapport with people in the area. Also, as the results showed, there was definitely a wave. However, the way NCP leaders like Ajitdada Pawar, or Dilip Walse Patil or Pawar saheb worked, it percolated to every karyakarta and they fought the elections as if it were their own. The victory is the result of the hard work of each and every member of the party and the alliance.

Do you think your portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the ongoing serial helped you reach the voters?

The serial definitely helped me in terms of reaching out to people, as in the voter knew who I was. Otherwise, it would not have been easy to reach out to 21 to 21.5 lakh people in a short period of one month. However, in a matured democracy like ours, this is not enough for voters to decide. They take a studied decision about who to vote for and my image and standing in the society helped them decide for me.

The Shirur Lok Sabha constituency is a mixture of urban and peri-urban areas On the one hand, you have constituencies like Khed, Shirur, Ambegaon and Junnar, which are a mixture of urban and rural, while on the other hand, you have urban areas of Bhosari and Hadapsar. The challenges for such an area would be unique. How do you plan to address them?

I plan to follow a three-point agenda for the constituency, through which I would be addressing pending projects in the area, keeping the promises that I have made to the voters and starting some new ventures in the area, which would be emulated by other constituencies. Obviously, traffic is a major problem across the constituency, and that needs to be looked into. I have promised that the Bhakti Shakti corridor, which will link pilgrimage spots and forts in the area, will provide a push to tourism in the area. Also, I have promised that bullock cart races will start in the area and will work towards it. There are certain plans with regard to the tribal belt of the area, which will also be pushed. Overall, my mantra for the constituency is development and I wish to push it with all my might.

Your constituency houses the Chakan Talegaon industrial belt, which is called the ‘Detroit of the East’ due to the concentration of the automotive industries. However, this area is plagued by many problems, which include lack of proper infrastructure, anti-social elements, etc. What is your reading of the situation in the area and how do you plan to address it?

Soon after this Lok Sabha session, I will call for a meeting between MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) officials and the captains of the industry to understand the problems. Before I comment on anything, I wish to study the issues well.

In just about three months’ time, the state will be going to polls to elect a new Assembly. Other than Baramati, this is the only seat which the NCP has won in Pune district. What is your plan for the upcoming elections?

I had a lead in Khed, Shirur Junnar and Ambegaon Vidhan Sabha seats. The lead of my opponent in Hadapsar was marginal, his votes in Bhosari fell by 50,000 as compared to the 2014 elections. These are definitely promising signs. Also, Vidhan Sabha polls are fought on different issues than Lok Sabha and we are hopeful of a good performance.