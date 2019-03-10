My intention is to ensure that my political image helps further my social work: Chandani Gore

Chandani Gore, a member of the transgender community, points to the feeling of acceptance that her community has received over the past few years. In an interview with The Indian Express, Gore talks about her decision to join politics and her role in the days to come.

Why did you join politics and choose the NCP?

To be honest, politics was the last thing on my mind and it wasn’t my aim to enter this field. Social work has been my forte and it will always be my first option. The NCP approached me after noticing my work, but I joined the party so that I could work seamlessly in my own field. The truth is that the badge of a political party has more weight in the corridors of power, so I hope it will help me overcome the hurdles that I face now as someone from a social organisation. Over the past four years, through my organisation Nirbhaya, I have been working for women’s empowerment, prevention of sexual harassment of children and counselling of transgenders. Through counselling, I am hopeful of bringing transgenders into the mainstream by helping them get jobs and education.

Your appointment at an important post by a political party is a positive sign of the changing attitude towards the transgender community. Do you feel the change is taking place fast enough?

There is definitely a change in the attitude towards the community, but the pace is slow. In official documents at least, be it birth certificate, voter ID card or Aadhaar card, the third gender has been recognised. My own voter ID card reflects my gender and we have helped many others get such cards. This change is obviously a result of the landmark Supreme Court judgment that gave official recognition to the community. But by and large, the attitude of the society towards the community is yet to see a major change. For example, the reaction you would get if you go to a cafe will be different than the one I would get. This kind of a change will also happen and I am optimistic about it.

With the election right around the corner, what will be your role in the party? How do you think you will approach voters?

The first thing I would like to do is to talk to the voter and reduce the communication gap. For example, in the area that I stay in, Parvati, there is a dire need for small or cottage scale industries for women. They are forced to work as domestic help as no other employment is available. So, I will raise awareness among political parties and voters on the need for such an intervention.

Given a chance, will you contest the election? If you do, what will your agenda be?

My intention is to ensure that my political image helps further my social work. So, if the party decides to give me a ticket, I will surely contest but it will be more on the lines of the social work that I want to do for the people in my area. I would like to create an organisation for the senior citizens in the area and I will try and ensure that government schemes reach the people.

How has life changed for you since your appointment as an office-bearer of the NCP?

The media attention that I have got after the appointment is new for me and I am yet to get used to it. I welcome it and am hopeful that it will help me solve some problems that I am facing in my organisation. For example, there is an urgent need for a new computer for the school students I work with. Invitations for social functions have increased.