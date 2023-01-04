Have kept MVA leaders informed about Sena-VBA alliance discussion: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said Wednesday that leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are aware of the discussions for an alliance that are underway between the Sena and Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

Raut’s remarks came a day after Prakash Ambedkar, while speaking to reporters, had said the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray and his party, VBA, will jointly contest the Mumbai civic body elections. “The discussions between the Shiv Sena and VBA are underway. Both of us have given word to each other. We have decided to jointly contest the Mumbai civic body polls as well as all other elections in future,” he had said on Tuesday.

Ambedkar had also said, “The Shiv Sena is trying to get the Congress and NCP in our alliance. We have learnt that NCP is openly opposing our entry into MVA while Congress is secretly doing it. They are opposing it because they don’t want to keep the poor away from power.”

On Wednesday, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, “The Shiv Sena and the VBA are holding discussions for an alliance. We have officially intimated this to the leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi”.

Stating they have almost finalised the alliance, Raut said if Shiv Shakti and Bhim Shakti come together, it will bring about a drastic change in the political scenario of the country. “If both the powers come together, it will kick start the process of a major change in the country,” he said.

The Sena MP said Prakash Ambedkar has been in the political field for years and is a highly respected figure. “The strong Dalit community is united under the leadership of Prakash Ambedkar and his VBA. We don’t think that anyone can stop them from coming into the mainstream of political life,” he said.

Raut added, “There may be some opposition to VBA joining MVA but will sort it out through discussion.”