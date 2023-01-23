MVA keen on Chinchwad, Kasba bypolls as BJP bets on ‘Maharashtra tradition’ for unopposed contest

Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena are hoping for an unopposed election in Kasba and Chinchwad bypolls, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), for which the contest holds significance in terms of proving the alliance’s strength, is likely to decide over the next two days if it would field a candidate on the two seats.

While the BJP taunted the MVA for not following “the tradition of Maharashtra politics” as part of which bypolls following the death of a legislator are largely uncontested with a family member of the deceased MLA usually taking over, Opposition leaders sought to remind the ruling party of the instances when the latter had ignored the norm for political gains.

The consensus that seems to be emerging in the MVA is to contest the election in the backdrop of the growing bitterness between them and the BJP-Shinde Group.

The bypolls, necessitated after the death of Mukta Tilak in December 2022 and Laxman Jagtap on January 3, are set to take place on February 27.

“Our MPCC chief Nana Patole will be in Pune on Monday. During his stay here, we expect a decision on Kasba and Chinchwad bypoll,” said State Congress spokesperson Gopal Tiwari on Sunday.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) sources said another meeting of top MVA leaders is scheduled in Mumbai this week to decide on the bypolls.

On Sunday, NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who is also the state’s Opposition leader, said he had doubts whether the polls would be held unopposed. “Our colleagues in MVA feel that we should contest both the seat,” he said in Pune.

The BJP and the Shinde group, on the other hand, are pushing for unopposed election and are likely to field a family member of the deceased MLAs. While Shailesh Tilak, husband of Mukta Tilak, is eyeing the Kasba seat, in Chinchwad, Shankar Jagtap, brother of MLA Laxman Jagtap and his wife, Ashwini Jagtap, are in the race for BJP ticket.

From MVA, the NCP is likely to contest the Chinchwad seat while the Congress has claims on Kasba seat.

From the NCP, Nana Kate, Bhausaheb Bhoir and Moreshwar Bhondve are gearing up to contest the Chinchwad seat. For Kasba seat, Congress has two key claimants in Arvind Shinde, who is the party’s city president, and Ravindra Dhangekar. Gopal Tiwari and Kamal Vyavahare too are eyeing the seat from the Congress.

State NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said, “There are several claimants for Chinchwad seat from the NCP’s side. Many of them met our party chief on Sunday and pressed for contesting the bypoll. One meeting of our top leaders is scheduled for Tuesday when a decision is likely to be taken in this regard.”

Pimpri BJP president Mahesh Landge said, “If the MVA is not ready to follow the tradition of Maharashtra politics, the BJP has no problem. We are fully prepared to not only contest Chinchwad but are also confident of winning it based on the kind of development carried out by Laxman Jagtap.”

Pimpri-Chinchwad NCP chief Ajit Gavahane said, “Our seniors will decide about following the political tradition. But for our part, we are ready to contest the election. On Saturday, we met our party chief Sharad Pawar and told him that we are full prepared for the bypoll.”

Said Arvind Shinde, president of Pune unit of the Congress: “The BJP had fielded its candidate in earlier bypolls when a sitting MLA had died. This despite the fact that a family member (of the deceased legislator) was fielded by the MVA. This happened in three elections. Therefore, this talk of following a tradition in Maharashtra cannot be one-sided.”

On Sunday, leaders of Pune Congress unit met and called for contesting the Kasba Peth bypoll. Shinde, who is a claimant for ticket for the bypoll, said at least five-six Congress leaders were eyeing to contest from the seat. “We will convey our sentiment to the party leadership,” he said.

Gavahane said their reasoning is based on the fact that Chinchwad bypoll will help the party in understanding the voters’ mood. “Secondly, we have strong leaders capable of winning the seat. This will help us understand our strength. Our party chief said a decision will be taken in this regard soon,” he said.