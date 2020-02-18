MVA govt should announce it won’t participate in NPR, says Yogendra Yadav

Yogendra Yadav with ‘Hum Bharat Ke Log’ volunteers in the city on Monday. (Express photo) Yogendra Yadav with ‘Hum Bharat Ke Log’ volunteers in the city on Monday. (Express photo)

Social activist Yogendra Yadav on Monday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra should announce that it will not cooperate in the process of preparation of National Population Register (NPR), which is scheduled to commence from April 1.

Yadav, who attended anti-CAA protests in the city at Mominpura and Kondhwa, said that although ministers in the Maharashtra government such as Jintendra Awhad have publicly announced they will not let NPR and NRC take place in the state, no official statement in this regard has been issued by the government.

“This has spread confusion about the Maharashtra government’s stance on these key issues that affect minorities, Dalits and other disadvantaged groups. In the interest of clarity, the Maharashtra government should officially state if it would cooperate with the Union government on NPR or not,” said Yadav.

Yadav said the outfit ‘Hum Bharat Ke Log’ under which a number of anti-CAA-NRC protests have been held across cities and towns was a movement to integrate India and not only limited to opposition to CAA and NRC.

Pointing to a statement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that he was ready to talk with the protesters, Yadav said he accepts the invitation for a discussion with Shah.

“Only two days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there will be no backtracking on CAA. This statement of PM came only a day after Home Minister Shah said he was ready for talks. This shows that the government has already decided on the conclusions of any potential talks. What point would the talks then serve?” said Yadav.

He said the outfit ‘Hum Bharat Ke Log’ will launch a month-long Bharat Jodo Abhiyan (Unite India Campaign) from February 22 — the death anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad — till March 23 — the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh — to spread awareness about the “ill-effects” of CAA, NRC and NPR for India.

“NPR is scheduled to commence from April 1. So, just before the deadline, we will spread awareness about the exercise’s ill-effects on various disadvantaged groups, especially Muslims, Dalits and nomadic tribes,” said Yadav adding that the campaign will aim to unite communities by “neutralising the polarisation that the government is unleashing in the society”.

