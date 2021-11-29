MVA govt has failed on all counts: BJP, AAP; worked with all honesty, says deputy CM Ajit Pawar

DESCRIBING THE two-year-old regime of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government as a “total failure on all counts”, BJP’s state president Chandrakant Patil on Sunday said that the people of Maharashtra have “witnessed all-round corruption in the name of governance.”

Addressing a press conference, Patil said, “Because of the corruption and the confusion in its ranks, the government functioning has come apart in the state… The government has failed on all fronts, including Covid. People are preparing to throw it away at any given opportunity.” BJP Pune city chief Jagdish Mulik was also present on the occasion.

Patil said, “A top police officer accused the state’s Home Minister of extortion to the tune of Rs 100 crore. After this, a CBI probe was started on the directives of the high court. The Minister resigned and went into hiding. Even the police officer who accused him of wrongdoing went underground. Besides this, there are several ministers in the government who are facing probe for wrongdoings.”

Even as he wished swift recovery to CM Thackeray, who has undergone an operation recently, Patil accused him of not delegating responsibilities to other ministers.

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Pune unit also attacked the state government with its district chief Mukund Kirdat saying in a press release: “In last six months, the ruling party and the BJP have been locked in a battle of allegations and counter-allegations. As a result, people of the state have suffered on all fronts…”

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, meanwhile, said the MVA has overcome several challenges in the last two years, worked with honesty and achieved success.