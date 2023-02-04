MVA finalises candidates, Sena (UBT) likely to throw spanner; BJP gears up

EVEN AS the MVA today finalised parties who will be contesting the Chinchwad and Kasba Peth assembly bypolls, the Shiv Sena (UBT), one of the key partners of MVA, was busy interviewing its aspirants for both seats. On the other hand, BJP said its candidate will file the nomination by February 6.

“Names of parties from MVA who will field their candidates will be announced on Saturday. A decision to this effect was taken today at a meeting of MVA leaders,” Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe told The Indian Express today.

“After this, the parties will announce candidates who will be supported by MVA constituents,” he added. MPCC chief Nana Patole, NCP State Chief Jayant Patil and Subhash Desai from Shiv Sena (UBT) were present at the meeting held in Mumbai.

While MVA was discussing as to who should contest the two seats, Shiv Sena (UBT), which has staked claim for the Chinchwad seat, was busy interviewing aspirants for both seats.

The Sena seems to have made up its mind to strike a discordant note. Party leaders Neelam Gorhe and Sachin Aher took stock of the constituencies from party leaders. “We have four aspirants for Kasba and two for Chinchwad. Our leaders took a review from them,” said Sanjay More, president of the Pune unit of Shiv Sena (UBT).

Gorhe said, “We held a meeting of our leaders from both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Our leaders have told us they are preparing to contest both seats. We will convey our leaders’ sentiments to party chief Uddhav Thackeray.” Gorhe said Shiv Sena had withdrawn its candidate from Nagpur in favour of the Congress candidate.

The Congress, which has been traditionally contesting the Kasba seat, has again laid claim to it. Similarly, the NCP which has been contesting the Chinchwad seat since 2009, has declared its intention to field its candidate.

The Shiv Sena has been contending that one of its party leaders, Rahul Kalate, had contested the election in 2019 and given a tough fight to the likes of Laxman Jagtap, who was then at the pinnacle of his popularity. Kalate had secured more than one lakh votes, which had even surprised Jagtap.

“Shiv Sena is of the view that Congress and NCP should decide among themselves about contesting from Kasba. They should leave Chinchwad for us. Though BJP had contested Chinchwad, it was in alliance with the Sena. Our MP was also elected from Maval Lok Sabha seat, of which Chinchwad is a part of. We have a good support base in Chinchwad,” Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said.

NCP, however, contends that Rahul Kalate had last contested as Sena rebel candidate. “It is because NCP supported Rahul Kalate whole-heartedly that he could give a hard time to the then sitting MLA,” said an NCP leader.

Ajit Pawar said they have 7-8 aspirants for Chinchwad. “We have strong candidates and are confident of winning the seat,” he said earlier this week.

Though Shiv Sena (UBT) also conducted a review of the two seats, MPCC chief Nana Patole said, “MVA will unitedly fight the election and we are confident of winning both seats.”

Similarly, Congress has said it has 5-6 contenders for Kasba. “At least 5-6 aspirants have approached the party contest from Kasba. I am also one of them,” said Arvind Shinde, president of Congress’ Pune city unit.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and District Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil, who held a meeting of party allies today, said the BJP, Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, RPI (Athavale) and other allies will contest both seats unitedly. “We will announce our candidates by February 6,” he said. Patil said efforts have been made to ensure unopposed election to both seats. “We had even written to opposition parties, but there has been no response,” he said, adding, “We will not lower our guard.”