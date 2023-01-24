MVA govt tried to frame me in false cases, top cop Sanjay Pandey was given target: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleged Tuesday that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had, during its regime, tried to frame him in a false case and put him in jail. “The then Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey was given the target of arresting me and putting me in jail,” he said.

Speaking at an event organised by Marathi news channel ABP Majha, Fadnavis said, “The previous government tried to slap cases on me and file an FIR. The then police commissioner was given the target to file an FIR and put me in jail. But I had not done anything which could have landed me in jail. Their attempts to put me in jail failed.”

“The police were given clear-cut directions to frame me in false cases and put me in jail… You can ask anyone in the police department,” the BJP leader said.

Pandey, a 1986-batch IPS officer, was appointed as the Mumbai police commissioner on February 18. He retired from service on June 30.

The former Mumbai police commissioner was on Wednesday night released from Tihar Jail after he was granted bail by a CBI court in connection with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) phone tapping case. He spent nearly five months behind bars following his arrest in July.

The Delhi High Court on December 8 granted him bail in a connected money-laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

On growing bitterness with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Thackeray, Fadnavis said, “I have no enmity with Uddhav Thackeray. But he has shut the door of Matoshree on me. He had not even responded to my calls in 2019… Recently, I met Rashmi Thackeray and told her to convey my regards to Uddhavji… I will continue to follow our Maharashtrian tradition.”