MVA ‘clears’ internal confusion as Sena mounts pressure for better coordination

THE MAHA Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Monday managed to sort out the tangle for Nashik and Nagpur MLC polls, the Shiv Sena (UBT) made it clear that in future it won’t be making any sacrifices in the future and the MVA will have to ensure effective coordination.

“In this election, it was clear that there was chaos and confusion regarding decision making. In future, we will have to ensure that such ugly situations do not emerge,” Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said. This is the second time in a week Raut has openly spoken out against the internal mess in the coalition.

In an indirect warning to NCP and Congress — the other two key constituents of the MVA — Raut said, “Every time, the Shiv Sena will not be making the sacrifice. The MVA will have to ensure better coordination to fight battles in all elections. Without coordination, confusion will prevail and will send out the wrong signal.”

The MVA decided to throw its lot behind Shubhangi Patil in the Nashik graduates constituency poll. For the Nagpur Teachers’ seat, the MVA will support Sudhakar Adbale. In Nashik, Patil will be the MVA candidate while in Nagpur, Adbale will be the MVA candidate,” MPCC chief Nana Patole said.

The decision to support the two candidates in Nagpur and Nashik was taken at a meeting of top MVA leaders in Mumbai. “The MVA decided to unitedly contest all the five MLC seats, including Aurangabad, Konkan and Amravati. Of the five MLC seats, Congress candidates are contesting from two seats — Nagpur and Amravati — while Peasants and Workers Party’s (PWP) candidate is fighting from Konkan, Shiv Sena (UBT) from Nashik and NCP fielded a candidate from Aurangabad seat,” Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe told The Indian Express.

In Nashik, there will be a three-way contest. Besides Satyajeet Tambe, a rebel Congress leader and Shubhangi Patil, Independent candidate Shubash Jangle, who is being supported by a section of the Shiv Sena (UBT) is also in the fray. However, Raut denied that there was a rift in Sena (UBT) over supporting Patil.