MVA may pick candidates for Kasba, Chinchwad bypolls today; friction over Chinchwad seat

Even as the BJP remains undecided on fielding candidates for the Kasba and Chinchwad Assembly bypolls, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is likely to take a decision on its candidates at a meeting in Mumbai on Friday. Elections for both seats are slated for February 26. The last date for filing nomination papers is February 7.

The seats had fallen vacant after the deaths of sitting BJP MLAs Mukta Tilak (Kasba Peth) and Laxman Jagtap (Chinchwad).

“A decision on Kasba and Chinchwad seats is expected to be taken at today’s meeting of MVA leaders,” Maharashtra Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe told The Indian Express Friday.

NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase confirmed the same. The Congress, which has been traditionally contesting the Kasba seat, has staked claim to it. Similarly, the NCP – which has been contesting the Chinchwad seat since 2009 – has declared its intention to field a candidate there.

Shiv Sena (UBT), the third partner in the MVA combine, too has evinced interest in the Chinchwad seat leading to some friction. “We will discuss this issue at a meeting of MVA leaders,” NCP leader Ajit Pawar had said two days ago.

The Shiv Sena said that party leader Rahul Kalate had contested the election in Chinchwad in 2019 and had given a tough fight to the likes of Laxman Jagtap, who was then at the pinnacle of his popularity. Kalate had secured more than one lakh votes which had surprised Jagtap.

“The Shiv Sena is of the view that the Congress and NCP should decide among themselves about contesting the Kasba seat. They should leave the Chinchwad seat for us. Though the BJP had contested Chinchwad, it was in alliance with the Sena. Our MP was also elected from the Maval Lok Sabha seat. Chinchwad Assembly seat is part of the Maval Lok Sabha seat. We have a good support base in Chinchwad,” Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut told The Indian Express.

The NCP, however, pointed out that Kalate had contested last time as a Sena rebel candidate. “It is because the NCP had supported Rahul Kalate whole-heartedly that he could give a hard time to the then sitting MLA,” an NCP leader said.

Ajit Pawar said NCP has seven to eight aspirants for the Chinchwad seat. “We have strong candidates for the Chinchwad seat. We are confident of winning the seat,” he said.

Similarly, the Congress said it has five to six contenders for the Kasba seat. “At least 5-6 aspirants have approached the party for contesting in Kasba. I am one of the aspirants,” said Arvind Shinde, president of the party’s Pune city unit.