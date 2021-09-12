MVA, BJP busy in political one-upmanship, says AAP as it targets govt, Oppn over crime against women

Taking on the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government as well as the BJP over the spate of crimes against women reported in the recent past from the state, including the rape and murder of a woman in Mumbai and gangrape of a minor in Pune, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said that both the state government and the Opposition were busy in a “never-ending battle” even as law and order suffered in Maharashtra.

“The only seeming reason for the rape incidents and other horrendous crimes becoming the norm in Maharashtra is the complete erosion of trust in law enforcement and the police force. In the never-ending battle between the BJP on one side and the MVA parties on the other, the divided Maharashtra Police force has been ripped to shreds, and is fast losing its legitimacy in people’s minds,” the AAP said in a release.

“There is a lookout notice against a former Police Commissioner, an IPS officer has been accused of running the extortion mafia, while another police officer has been arrested for a terror attack. A municipal co-commissioner had her fingers chopped off in broad daylight. It is evident that criminals have stopped fearing the law, leading to countless incidents of breakdown of law and order. And now, this: the most horrific of all crimes — a rape, torture, and murder of the most brutal and savage nature possible,” the party added.

Also Read | Mumbai rape case: BJP calls for hanging of accused

“People no longer have faith in the police force, and the political parties in power. Instead of taking measures to reform the police force, political parties are busy in political one-upmanship. All bureaucrats and police officers have to side with one political party or the other, when they should actually be siding with and fighting for our citizens. Their allegiance should lie with the state of Maharashtra, and sadly, that is not the case anymore,” AAP’s city chief Mukund Kirdat said.

“The AAP demands that criminals be punished for what they have done. We demand that our Chief Minister Shri Uddhav ji Thackeray, (deputy CM) Shri Ajitdada Pawar stand together to ensure that crime comes to an end and that the proposed Smart City plan be (converted to) at least ‘Safe city’ plan,” he said.

A 32-year-old woman, who was brutally raped and had an unknown object inserted in her private parts in Sakinaka, passed away at a government hospital on Saturday.

Before this, a 14-year-old girl was abducted from the Pune railway station area and gangraped at different places in the city last week.