MVA anti-farmer, says Raju Shetti as his party walks out of alliance

DESCRIBING IT as an “anti-farmer regime”, the Raju Shetti-led Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana on Tuesday snapped ties with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which it had supported since the alliance came to power in 2019.

Making the announcement at the Sanghatana’s state executive meeting in Kolhapur, Shetti said the MVA has let down farmers and consistently ignored their demands. “Like the MVA government in Maharashtra, the Modi government has also ditched farmers. Therefore, we are going to stay away from both of them,” he said. “The MVA government was formed on the promise of implementing the common minimum programme, which envisaged providing justice to farmers. However, the MVA is busy making anti-farmer laws and taking anti-farmer decisions,” Shetti told The Indian Express.

Leaders of the MVA, however, said efforts will be made to change Shetti’s decision and the issues raised by him will be redressed at the highest level.

Shetti has been upset with the MVA government as it has allegedly ignored the demands raised by his organisation for the welfare of farmers. He was also promised a state cabinet berth by the NCP before the 2019 Assembly Elections. Even after coming to power, the MVA — comprising NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress — had assured him of a minister’s post, but that never materialised.

The final move that led to Shetti’s decision to leave the MVA was the government’s decision to pay Fair and Remunerative Price to sugarcane farmers in two installments instead of the ongoing practice of making the payment in a single installment. “They don’t care for me or my organisation, and therefore there is no point in staying with them,” Shetti told The Indian Express.

He said the state government was refusing to listen to him on reversing its decision on payment of FRP in two installments. “… They have completely ignored my letter written in February, urging them to take certain corrective actions, including the one on land acquisition and compensation to farmers. The government has refused to take cognisance of the letter,” he said.

He claimed that neither Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray nor NCP chief Sharad Pawar have responded to his demands. “While the CM has refused to speak to me, the NCP chief met me three days ago at a function. We shared the stage but he refused to indulge in any conversation,” Shetti said.

The farmer leader said that at a recent press conference, Pawar had said efforts will be made to redress the outfit’s grievances.

“But I have not seen any effort to redress our grievances. Neither Pawar nor any leader from his party or the MVA has contacted me,” said Shetti. On whether the opposition BJP has approached him, Shetti said,”The BJP has not approached me… we will not join their ranks…”.

However, Congress spokesperson Gopal Tiwari said, “We are confident that the Sanghatana will remain part of the alliance. Efforts are being made to resolve the grievances raised by Shetti.”

MVA leaders said Shetti withdrawing support to the government will not have any impact on the coalition as the Sanghatana had only one MLA, who was recently expelled by the party. “The lone MLA is supporting the MVA government,” said a Sena leader, adding that the government has the support of 160 MLAs.

Shetti said if the MVA wanted him to change his mind, then it would have to withdraw the amendments made to the Land Acquisition Act, which gives only 30 per cent compensation to farmers for acquiring their land. “Besides, they should stop the move to give FRP in two installments,” he said.