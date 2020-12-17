Must inculcate moral values among children to help them desist from crime: Police chief

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash.

“Families will have to impart proper education and inculcate moral values among children for their righteous upbringing. Maharashtra tops the chart in juvenile delinquency and that is nothing to be proud of. To make our children desist from criminal activities and reform them, we must tackle their growing aggression and impulse factors,” said Krishna Prakash, Police Commissioner, Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Prakash was speaking at the inauguration function of a project called ‘Counseling of Juvenile Delinquents’ organised by Revanshi Gramvikas Bhau-uddeshya Trust, Talk To Me Group and under the CSR initiative of Vilas Javadekar Developers held at Rasiklal Dhariwal Institute of Management, Camp Education Society, Pimpri Chinchwad in presence of Sarvesh Javdekar of Vilas Javadekar Developers, Bharat Kasar, Director of Camp Education Society’s Rasiklal M. Dhariwal Institute of Management, Sachin Kundojwar of Revanshi Gramvikas Bhau-uddeshya Trust, Manchak Ipper, DCP, Zone 1 and Anand Bhoite, DCP, Zone 2 among others.

Under the initiative, a four-day counselling workshop will be organized at the institute where 18 police stations in Pimpri Chinchwad will counsel and reform 234 juvenile delinquents.

“As per the study, about 99 percent of the delinquents are boys and there are reasons why a boy is more prone towards crime. At home, a girl is taught to control her needs and desires, but a boy is given freedom to get whatever he wants and that makes them unable to delay self-gratification and they yearn to get everything all at once. Also, a brother hitting a sister is approved of but not the other way around. We must change that mindset as criminals are made at home,” Krishna Prakash added.

Sarvesh Javdekar said, “Instead of being job-seekers, children should try and become entrepreneurs. For any business to come to fruition, one must be patient and give oneself atleast 15 years of devotion, strength and strategy and they will be successful.”

Narendra Kinger, Clinical Psychologist said, “Behind every action, there is a story. Once we understand the reasons behind a crime, it is easier to deal with. In this workshop, we will interact with each person individually, understand them and counsel them accordingly. The workshop will help rehabilitate the delinquents and provide them all the help they need to get a job or start a business.”

