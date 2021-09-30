Muslim organisations hold protest in Pune against arrest of clerics in Uttar Pradesh

Kul Jamaat Tanzeem, a group representing several Muslim organisations in Pune, held a protest at the District Collector’s office on Wednesday to protest the arrest of Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui, Maulana Umar Gautam and Mufti Jehangir by Uttar Pradesh Police and the state Anti-Terrorist Squad.

The organisations which participated in the protest include Popular Front of India, All India Imam’s Council, Jamat-E-Islami E Hind, The Muslim Foundation, Jamiat Ulema E Hind, and the Seerat Committee. They alleged that the accusations against the Muslim clerics were politically motivated and should be dropped immediately.

“These arrests are undemocratic and unconstitutional. The conduct of the investigative agencies and the administrative machinery in targeting Muslim leaders and especially clerics is dangerous and a conspiracy to weaken the country. The arrest of Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui is aimed at targeting scholars of Islam and clerics, as part of the right-wing policy of the UP government. The charges of illegal funding and conversions carry no grain of truth,” said Jahid Shaikh, convenor of the Tanzeem.

Azhar Tamboli of the Tanzeem said that a memorandum has been submitted to the District Collectorate, demanding that the charges against the arrested persons be dropped and they be released immediately.

“The UP government is maligning the Muslim scholars on the basis of mere suspicion. This is being done keeping in mind the upcoming elections. However, we will raise our voices through the democratic mode of protest, so that such injustices being done to the Muslim community are stopped by the right-wing government in UP. We demand that the fake cases lodged against clerics be withdrawn immediately,” said Tamboli.

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) Pune, however, opposed the protest by Tanzeem. MRM state president and BJP spokesperson Ali Daruwala said the organisation opposes the “conversion of non-Muslims” and is against the stance taken by the Tanzeem.