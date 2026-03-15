Someone asking us to make music for reels will themselves be embarrassed: Indian Ocean

“Ab hum chalte hai Bhartiya Rail ki taraf,” said Rahul Ram of Indian Ocean, and the audience exploded in excitement. Everyone knew the words that would follow: Tu Kisi Rail Si Guzarti Hai from Dushyant Kumar’s ghazal, immortalised in a song in the movie Masaan. The rock band’s performance at NH7 Weekender in Pune on Saturday made the audience swing to everything from the two-decade-old hit Bandeh to an unreleased song.

After their performance, members Rahul Ram and Amit Kilam spoke to The Indian Express about new work, selection of films, self-censorship, and reel music.

Edited excerpts:

Q: You recently released a song, Aashiqana, with Chaar Diwari. What was your experience working with him like, and how did you like the song?

Amit Kilam: I really liked the song. I think the experience was awesome because I really like the artist. He is a bit quirky as well. No one knew what he would make; we ourselves didn’t know what we had to make. We just committed to what we will do; later we got to know what we would do. Luckily, he had an idea. He came up with the entire song.

Q: Your music took Masaan to the next level. When you are offered a film, what factors do you consider before accepting it?

Amit Kilam: We don’t get offered so many films that we will choose what we will do. But there is a difference in how a film is finally made versus how it is offered to us. We read the script, and if we like it, we accept it. No one can know how it will finally be made.

Rahul Ram: No, but you can make something out of the script. We love to read the script. We don’t just say yes. We are not struggling to make it in Bollywood. People who are struggling to make it have to say yes. If they say no, the word spreads. When we were in that space, the good guys came to us. Anurag came to us with Black Friday. What a first major Bollywood film to get! We really lucked out. There is one film I regret not doing: Newton. They had asked us to come and see, but later it didn’t work out. I loved that film.

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Q: Censorship in movies is a big topic these days. A lot of filmmakers are at loggerheads with the censor board. Does this somehow affect music also, and do people self-censor in music as well?

Rahul Ram: Self-censorship in music because of what? The film has to pass the CBFC. What do we have to pass?

Amit Kilam: But I think the times have changed. You have to really tread very carefully. Self-censorship is very important. Who knows who might take offence at something from somewhere? It is a very big problem. Some of it is okay, some of it is rightly done, and some of it is a bit over the top. You have to tread carefully about which word you are using, etc.

Q: It is said that music these days is tailored for reels. 15 seconds, 30 seconds, 1 minute catchy phrases. What is your view on that kind of a shift?

Rahul Ram: It won’t last. It is fine, if you want to do it…

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Amit Kilam: It is the current thing that is working. People always make things that work. If you keep doing only what is currently working, then newer forms of art and newer music will collapse slowly over a period of time. Someone has to make something new; people won’t keep listening to the same thing. At the start, it seems good that it is working on reels: five seconds, 10 seconds, 15 seconds. Then someone is copying that. If the same continues for two years, then people will ask, “what now?”

Rahul Ram: If you want us to say reels are bad, then we won’t. We say whatever works works. But if someone asks me to make it, then I have not studied it. Maybe if I study, if someone asks me… I think they themselves will be embarrassed to ask us.