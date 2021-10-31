Pune: Music maestro Prabhakar Jog, who made the violin sing, dies at 88

Eminent violinist, composer and singer Prabhakar Jog passed away at his home in Pune’s Sahakar Nagar on Sunday morning. He was 88.

The musician had been admitted to Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Research Centre on October 6 when his age-related illnesses took a turn for the worse. In the ICU, he would imagine himself to be in the world of music where an audience was waiting to hear him perform at a concert. “He would tell his grandson to practise because they had to get on stage for a programme,” Aparna Jog, his daughter-in-law, told The Indian Express.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray condoled the death and said, “The singing violin goes silent. The music field has lost a true sadhak.” Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the news of the demise of renowned violinist and musician Prabhakar Jog. He enriched the world of art with his melodious renditions. He trained many disciples thereby ensuring that his legacy continues.”

Deeply saddened by the news of the demise of renowned violinist and musician Prabhakar Jog. He enriched the world of art with his melodious renditions. He trained many disciples thereby ensuring that his legacy continues. His music is eternal. Om Shanti. — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) October 31, 2021

Jog had performed in over 80 solo events as part of Ganare Violin or the singing violin. In his hands, the violin seemed not to be playing, but singing in many different moods and nuances. Jog, who was born in Haregaon, Maharashtra on December 25, 1932, was drawn to music in his childhood and took lessons in classical vocal from Pt Gajananrao Joshi and Pt Narayanrao Marulkar for around five years.

According to Jog’s website, “His elder brother Shri Vamanrao Jog (former staff violinist of Akashvani, Indore) used to conduct violin tuitions at their home. Jog would always hang around at his musical classes and used to enjoy listening to him playing violin. Around same time a programme by Shridhar Palshikar used to be aired on radio. His music inspired Jog into learning the instrument and started taking lessons in violin from his brother. Soon the violin became inseparable part of his life.”

After the sudden death of his father when Jog was 12, the young musician had to earn and learn simultaneously. He started performing in shows and drew the attention of the legendary Marathi singer-composer Sudhir Phadke, who gave him the chance to join his orchestra. This proved to be a life-changer for Jog. He became an integral part of Marathi films as well as AIR, Pune. One of his critically acclaimed works was the Geet Ramayana series with Phadke.

He was soon noticed by Bollywood and shifted to Mumbai in 1962. He worked with major music directors across generations and genres, such as SD Burman, Laxmikant-Pyarelal and Shankar-Jaikishan, Nadeem-Shravan and Annu Malik. Jog also has 12 albums, which are popular not only in India but also overseas. He is survived by two sons, their spouses and children.