‘Music is also symbolic’: T M Krishna launches book decoding India’s national symbols

“Coming from the world of music, which itself is symbolic, is what led to my interest in symbols,” said T M Krishna while launching his book ‘We the People of India–Decoding a Nation’s Symbols’ at the Pune International Centre on Friday. The book is a deep dive into the historical, cultural, and philosophical significance of India’s most well-known symbols: the national flag, the national anthem, the motto Satyamev Jayate, the Ashoka Lions, and the Preamble of the Constitution.

In conversation with political scientist Professor Suhas Palshikar, Krishna said, “Why symbols at all? Obviously when you write something you don’t ask that question, you just jump into it… At the very basic level what I do, which is music, is symbolic. What art is, is symbolism. When I sing a raag, it is an abstract idea. It doesn’t represent anything literal. It doesn’t say chair, table, anything… I think coming from the world of music, symbolism is something that you kind of take for granted… So I think that’s where this interest began.”

Before the event, Krishna told The Indian Express that “every symbol is powerful on its own, some of them you notice more than the other but they always exist”. He explained, “Satyamev Jayate is seen so often. We may not notice it. The Ashoka Capital is present on so many bridges. We name streets after Ashoka. Similarly, the Preamble of our Constitution has turned into a powerful message of unity and dignity that, even during the CAA protest, they were read out.”

“The flag, of course, is a very important symbol and I always say it’s not a tiranga, it’s a chaturanga, four colours. In my interpretation, the colour blue in the flag represents the strength of the Dalit community, the spirit of civil disobedience, the fight of the marginalised. It is an assertion of our right to protest and dissent. As we know blue really came to the fore with the Dalit parties and organisations and with Ambedkar. It represents the voice of the people. It is the chakra in blue that ensures that there is justice in our society and policy,” added Krishna.

Also delving into the recent controversy on the full version of Vande Matram, Krishna said, “I think Jana Gana Mana is one of the most profoundly beautiful songs that Rabindranath Tagore ever wrote. There can’t be any other song as our national anthem other than this one. Regarding Vande Mataram and Jana Gana Mana and the controversy that keeps erupting, I want to say that when certain verses of Vande Mataram were chosen not to be sung, it was done with great thought, understanding and realisation that those verses were problematic when rendered by people of various faiths.”

Outlining what was unique about Krishna writing this book, Palshikar said, “In the field of music, and art generally, it is very rare for artistes to take positions on controversial socio-political matters. Not only in the case of Carnatic sangeet, but elsewhere also. It is rarer still for artistes to systematically put down their art and the science behind their art, which Krishna has already done in the case of Southern music. But it is most rare that artistes sort of gatecrash our area, the area of the professional academicians, and start writing systematically about history, philosophy, politics, and such like. This book is of that genre.”