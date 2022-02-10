New music college in Mumbai to be named after Lata Mangeshkar

THE MAHARASHTRA cabinet has decided to name the proposed international music college in Mumbai after late singer Lata Mangeshkar, announced state Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant while addressing a press conference at Savitribai Phule Pune University on Wednesday.

The minister, who was in the city to review work on a statue of social reformer Savitribai Phule, which is to be unveiled at the SPPU campus on February 14, said the proposed music school will now be known as Bharat Ratna Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar International Music College.

A library in the college will have memorabilia of the legendary singer, added Samant.

“A committee had been set up under the chairmanship of Hridaynath Mangeshkar and it has members like Zakir Hussain and A R Rahman, among others. The committee had submitted a report on establishing an institute within the campus of University of Mumbai, but unfortunately adequate space could not be provided. There is a three-acre space nearby belonging to the Technical Education Department, which will be allotted for this institute,” said Samant.

Meanwhile, the Higher and Technical Education Department has organised a programme in memory of the late singer, which will be streamed live from Samant’s Facebook page. A YouTube link has also been shared with all colleges across Maharashtra, which have been asked to let students participate in the event.