29-year-old wrestling injury forces Union minister Murlidhar Mohol to undergo surgery; MP to miss Parliament session

"I will recover soon and be back in your service within a month—with even more vigour than before…,” says Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol. (Source: Express Photo)

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol will be out of action for a month after undergoing surgery on his right leg at a Pune hospital.

“Twenty-nine years ago, I suffered an injury while wrestling in Kolhapur, which forced me to leave wrestling forever. I ignored it all these years, but after 29 years, the pain gradually began to increase. Finally, the doctors informed me that there was no option left but surgery. Therefore, I will be on rest for at least one month,” Mohol, an MP from Pune, said in a social media post.

Lamenting that he had to miss the ongoing Parliament session, Mohol said, “To be honest, I had to undergo surgery while Parliament is on. The session, my travels across the country for work, staying in touch with the citizens of my Pune Lok Sabha constituency, other commitments… and on top of that, this year’s Maharashtra Kesari wrestling competition… what about all of these?”