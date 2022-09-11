Murder of seven-year-old: Advocates decide not to represent accused in court; citizens seek capital punishment

EVEN AS the murder of seven-year-old Aditya Ogale of Masulkar Colony in Pimpri-Chinchwad has triggered anger and protests from citizens, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Advocates Bar Association has directed its members, numbering 1,500, not to represent the two accused in the court.

“We have asked our member advocates not to represent the accused, who have committed the most heinous crime. They don’t deserve any leniency,” Sachin Thopte, president of Pimpri-Chinchwad Advocates Bar Association told The Indian Express on Sunday.

Thopte said the murder of the seven-year-old shocked the entire city. “The entire city is in a state of shock after it emerged that the boy was kidnapped and murdered by the duo. In such a situation, as advocates who represent the society, it won’t be appropriate for us to take up the case of such people. Therefore, we have asked all our advocates not take the ‘vakalatnama’ or case of the two accused,” he said.

Aditya Ogale (7) was kidnapped from the Greenfield housing society located in Ajmera-Masulkar Colony of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Thursday. His body was found wrapped in a plastic bag on the terrace of the vacant building of an industrial unit in MIDC Bhosari.

Manthan Bhosale (20), who lives in the same building as the Ogales, and his friend Aniket Samdar (21) of Chikhli were arrested for the heinous crime. They had allegedly kidnapped Aditya in a car from the parking lot of the society and had strangled him after he raised an alarm. They had also demanded Rs 20 crore as ransom from the kid’s father, Gajanan Ogale, through a WhatsApp message. Both were remanded to police custody for five days by a local court.

While the Pimpri-Chinchwad Advocates Bar Association is against taking up the case of the two accused, advocate Sushil Mancharkar, who is the former president of the bar association, said the accused cannot go unrepresented in a court of law.

“As per the Advocates Act, the accused will have to be represented by a lawyer in court. The Act mandates that no advocate shall refuse to accept any brief, or any case and the accused cannot remain unattended in a court,” Mancharkar said. “If the advocates refuse to represent the accused, then the court will ask the legal aid cell to provide an advocate to them.”

Thopte said, “We are aware of the fact that our Constitution mandates that an accused shall not be unrepresented in the court. But we as advocates have some responsibility towards society. Given the reprehensible nature of the crime committed by the accused, we shall at least register our protests in the way we can… by asking our members to not take up the case of such people.”

Thopte said a team from the bar association will also meet Police Commissioner Ankush Shinde and urge him to take stern steps to rein in youngsters, who are taking to the crime world in a big way. “A few months back when singer Moosewalla was killed, it came to light that a goon from Chakan area identified as Santosh Jadhav was involved in it. Police later caught him. But it came to our knowledge that several youngsters had put his picture in their WhatsApp DP. This shows how the youngsters in Pimpri-Chinchwad are going on the wrong path. Police need to initiate a strong plan to keep these youngsters in check,” he said.

Mancharkar added, “It is true that youngsters in Pimpri- Chinchwad are increasingly moving towards crime. They are also getting drawn towards drugs, which is easily available in the city.”

Meanwhile, residents, politicians and activists in Pimpri-Chinchwad have reacted strongly to the kid’s murder, with several of them calling for capital punishment for the two accused.

“Though the police have arrested the accused, it is now their responsibility to ensure that the culprits don’t go scot-free and get the harshest punishment,” said Veena Sonwalkar, a local and a BJP leader.

D Joshi, another resident, said, “When the boy’s body was brought to his home, it was a shocking moment for all those present. As if the entire Greenfield society was in tears… I could not hold back my tears and was not able to come to terms with it. How can any be so insensitive towards a kid? They deserve capital punishment.”

Ganesh Langote, a resident of Chinchwad, said, “I can’t imagine how 20-year-olds can become so inhuman and brutal. Police should make a watertight case and ensure that the culprits get the harshest punishment.”

Social media too has been full of angry reactions from citizens in Pimpri-Chinchwad, most demanding capital punishment for the culprits.