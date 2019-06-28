Murder of Merit forum to move Supreme Court

“The right to equality has been butchered,” Sudha Shenoy, one of the coordinators of ‘Murder of Merit’ forum, said while responding to the Bombay High Court order that has upheld the constitutional validity of the reservation awarded to the Maratha community in government jobs and education, while reducing the quota percentage.

A division bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Bharati Dangre said that the state government possessed legislative competence to create a separate category of socially and educationally backward class and grant reservation.

Dr Uday Dhople, who was among the petitioners who had challenged the notifications published by the Maharashtra government on November 30, 2018 to provide reservation to the Maratha community in government jobs and educational institutions, told The Indian Express that the High Court order was a huge disappointment.

“We have nothing against reservation being granted. However, Maharashtra is giving this much reservation, what about merit and the right to equality,” asked Dhople.

Several petitions were filed in the Bombay High Court challenging the reservation, while a few others were filed in support of the quota. The reservation will be in addition to the existing 52 per cent reservation in the state.