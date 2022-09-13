Murder of 7-year-old: Non-functional CCTV cameras created hurdles in investigation

Minutes after seven-year-old Aditya Ogale was kidnapped and killed by two youths from Masulkar Colony area of Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad on September 8, the child’s family along with the police launched a search for him. They tried to look through the CCTV footage at the police station but unfortunately, “many of the CCTV cameras were not operational.”

On September 8, Aditya was playing near his residence when he was kidnapped and later, he was killed. His father, Gajanan, a builder, had allegedly received a ransom call of Rs 20 crore.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gajanan said, “We wanted to find out where our child was taken. When we tried to look through the CCTV footage at the police station, we saw hardly any CCTV camera was functional. Many of the CCTVs, it seems, have been installed on the roads for the sake of it. We urge the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to get them started.”

Aditya Ogale murder case | Prime accused was known for bad behaviour, notorious acts, say society residents

One of the prime accused, Manthan Bhosale (20), lives in the same building as the Ogales inside the Greenfield Society. Bhosale is an engineering student who was known for creating ruckus in the society. He had also been banned by the society members from entering the premises.

Gajanan said moments after Aditya went downstairs, some of his friends came running upstairs to inform that they saw Aditya being taken towards the society gates. “We rushed downstairs and ran towards the society gate. We could not locate him. A car with dark tinted glass just sped away. We could not spot anyone inside. It also did not occur to us that they have kidnapped Aditya in that car,” he said.

When asked about Gajanan’s complaint, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh, who visited PCMC’s CCTV control and command room Monday, said, “We have taken up a project of installing CCTVs across the road. The work is jointly being done by the PCMC and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City Ltd. The work is being done in two phases and is expected to be completed by November,” he said.

The PCMC chief said on some stretches, cameras have been installed but the optic fibre work remains to be completed. “That is why it looks like CCTVs have been installed. Once the full work is completed, the CCTVs will become operational,” he said.

Advertisement

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Akush Shinde said, “As far as a complaint regarding the use of dark glasses by cars, there is a need to launch a drive against such practices and stern action.”

Regarding the vacant company premises in MIDC Bhosari area where the two accused dumped the body of the child, the police chief said, “The company had been completely abandoned by the owner and only scrap material was present there. We will be communicating with the MIDC to find out about the owner of the company and find out other details.”

The police chief said they will also try to find out whether the empty company premise was being used by the youths to carry out illegal activities. Former local corporator Rajesh Pillay said, “The prime accused was a drug addict and was even kept at a rehabilitation centre by this family. Not just him, there are many youths who can be found taking drugs or consuming ganja in the Mandai area. They do it openly.”