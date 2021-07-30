Pune: Murder convict escapes from open jail in Yerwada

Police said Kharatkar was lodged in barrack number 5 of the open jail in Yerwada Central Prison. He is suspected to have escaped around 7.30 am on Thursday. (File Photo)

A 51-year-old murder convict, Pralhad Kharatkar, escaped from the open jail in Yerwada on Thursday morning.

Investigating officer, Sub-inspector Hanumant Bhosale of the Yerwada police station, said Kharatkar was arrested in connection with a murder case lodged at the Turbhe police station in Navi Mumbai in 2006.

“A court convicted him in the murder case in 2009 and awarded him life imprisonment. He was earlier lodged at the Nashik jail for serving his punishment. In 2016, he was shifted to the open jail in Yerwada Central Prison. He has fled from the open jail. A search has been launched,” said Bhosale.

