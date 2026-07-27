Pune Crime Files: A murder that marked the end of a violent trail for an accused before he was killed for revenge

In the days after Sanjay Baburao Kadu-Deshmukh was murdered in an alleged revenge killing by the son of the man he was accused of murdering in 2003, attention has turned to the four murder cases he faced more than two decades ago. The last of these — the 2022 murder of one Rahul Prakash Rawat — proved particularly challenging for investigators after Rawat’s mutilated body was found dumped in a remote part of Velhe taluka. Police eventually traced the crime to Kadu-Deshmukh and his alleged associates.

Nearly two decades after Sanjay Baburao Kadu-Deshmukh was accused in the murder of Dinesh Vaidya in 2003 in a case registered at Vishrambag police station, the past caught up with him. Kadu-Deshmukh was killed near the old Katraj tunnel on July 11, with Pune Rural Police alleging the attack was an act of revenge by Vaidya’s son, Manthan, who was only one-and-a-half years old when his father was murdered. Away from the criminal cases that followed him for years, Kadu-Deshmukh had built a life around multiple occupations, including working as a middleman in property transactions, according to police. He married in 2015 and is survived by his wife and two children.