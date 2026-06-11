Muralidhar Mohol seeks Rajnath Singh’s help for Pune airport expansion

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Muralidhar Mohol met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and asked for the acquisition of Defence land for the expansion.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
2 min readPuneJun 11, 2026 01:24 AM IST
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With plans to expand the existing Pune international airport to accommodate more flights and passengers, the Maharashtra government will acquire 300 acres of land for the airport’s expansion in Lohegaon.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Muralidhar Mohol met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and asked for the acquisition of Defence land for the expansion.

“The expansion of Pune Airport was taken up with the Union Defence minister. A total of 300 acres of land will be acquired for the further expansion of the airport, all of which will be acquired by the state government. At present, the Air Force has 35 acres of land adjacent to the Airports Authority of India terminal. The state government has shown its readiness to give 65 acres of land adjacent to the same area to the Air Force in exchange for this 35 acres of land,” said Mohol, while requesting the Defense Minister that if the Ministry gave necessary instructions to the Air Force, the work can be expedited.

The merger of Pune and Khadki Cantonment Boards with the Pune Municipal Corporation was also discussed, he said adding, “The state government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sent a proposal in April to the Defence Ministry to merge the lands of both Cantonment Boards in the Municipal Corporation,” he said.

The Air Force had issued vacating notices to citizens of Indiranagar-Burma Shell Colony in Lohegaon. There are 1,100 to 1,150 houses in this area of about five acres, and about 5,500 to 6,000 citizens have been living here since 1980. The Municipal Corporation’s schools, hospitals and other civic facilities are also available in this area. In November 2025, Mohol had drawn the Defense Minister’ attention to the matter.

“Many important issues of the Defense Department related to the development of Pune and the welfare of the citizens were pending for some time. There was a positive discussion with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and he has instructed the concerned officers to take necessary action. I am confident that concrete decisions will be taken soon regarding the expansion of Pune Airport, merger of Cantonments and the issues of the citizens of Indiranagar and the issues will be resolved,” said Mohol.

 

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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