Muralidhar Mohol seeks Rajnath Singh’s help for Pune airport expansion

With plans to expand the existing Pune international airport to accommodate more flights and passengers, the Maharashtra government will acquire 300 acres of land for the airport’s expansion in Lohegaon.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Muralidhar Mohol met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and asked for the acquisition of Defence land for the expansion.

“The expansion of Pune Airport was taken up with the Union Defence minister. A total of 300 acres of land will be acquired for the further expansion of the airport, all of which will be acquired by the state government. At present, the Air Force has 35 acres of land adjacent to the Airports Authority of India terminal. The state government has shown its readiness to give 65 acres of land adjacent to the same area to the Air Force in exchange for this 35 acres of land,” said Mohol, while requesting the Defense Minister that if the Ministry gave necessary instructions to the Air Force, the work can be expedited.