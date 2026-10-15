CBI to look into all contracts handled by defence PSU head held for ‘bribe’

The CBI has sought documents on all the contracts handled by Anil Kumar, the Executive Director of Pune-headquartered defence PSU Munitions India Limited (MIL), a day after he was arrested on bribery charges, along with his brother and the CEO of a private company.

The CBI, which claims to have seized over Rs 2.2 crore in cash, is also probing if Kumar disclosed sensitive information concerning defence production, procurement and other strategically important activities. In a press statement, the CBI said Kumar “indulged in the demand and acceptance of illegal gratification in exchange for extending official favours”.

Sources said that a tip-off received on October 12 regarding a Rs 500 crore contract awarded to M/S SMPP Ltd led the CBI to Kumar. SMPP CEO and Director Ashish Kansal is now under arrest, along with Kumar’s brother B Harshvardhan, with the CBI also looking into the role of Kumar’s wife Chetnashri and SMPP employee Ravit Kumar Tewatia, who are named in the FIR.