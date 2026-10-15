CBI to look into all contracts handled by defence PSU head held for ‘bribe’

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Money allegedly paid to award Rs 500 cr contract, FIR talks of “nexus between a public servant occupying a sensitive position, and private vendors seeking access to sensitive and strategic information”.

Written by: Sushant Kulkarni, Mahender Singh Manral
4 min readPuneOct 15, 2026 08:54 PM IST
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The CBI has sought documents on all the contracts handled by Anil Kumar, the Executive Director of Pune-headquartered defence PSU Munitions India Limited (MIL), a day after he was arrested on bribery charges, along with his brother and the CEO of a private company.

The CBI, which claims to have seized over Rs 2.2 crore in cash, is also probing if Kumar disclosed sensitive information concerning defence production, procurement and other strategically important activities. In a press statement, the CBI said Kumar “indulged in the demand and acceptance of illegal gratification in exchange for extending official favours”.

Sources said that a tip-off received on October 12 regarding a Rs 500 crore contract awarded to M/S SMPP Ltd led the CBI to Kumar. SMPP CEO and Director Ashish Kansal is now under arrest, along with Kumar’s brother B Harshvardhan, with the CBI also looking into the role of Kumar’s wife Chetnashri and SMPP employee Ravit Kumar Tewatia, who are named in the FIR.

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MIL is a key defence PSU manufacturing a wide range of ammunition, explosives, propellants and high-energy materials. SMPP Ltd is a leading company in drone technology and manufacturing of ammunition, and had won the Rs 500 crore contract to supply ammunition to MIL for a year.

Must Read | Defence PSU gives tender for anti-tank missile part to ex-chief’s family firm

The CBI claimed seizure of Rs 1.73 crore from Kumar’s premises in Pune, with Rs 50 lakh in cash and “incriminating” documents allegedly seized from raids on other properties said to be linked to Kumar, in Mysuru, Bengaluru and Delhi. “We are taking legal opinion and assessing the bank accounts of Kumar, his wife and other family members. We may book them in a fresh case of disproportionate assets,” a source said, adding that the role of other employees at MIL may also be probed.

The FIR, which mentions SMPP itself, as well as “unknown” accused, states: “Reliable source has informed that Anil Kumar, Executive Director, MIL, in connivance with certain private contractors and vendors, is indulging in demanding and acceptance of illegal gratification in exchange for extending official favours and disclosing sensitive information concerning defence production, procurement and other strategically important activities of MlL. Such unauthorised disclosure has the potential to compromise the nation’s strategic and security interests, undermine the integrity of defence-related processes, and pose serious risks to national security and public safety… Information prima facie discloses a nexus between a public servant occupying a sensitive position in a strategically important defence production organisation, and private contractors and vendors seeking access to sensitive and strategic information and favourable treatment.”

Sources said evidence indicates that Kumar was in constant touch with Kansal, as well as Tewatia. The CBI is probing if the MIL head routed the money through not just Chetnashri and Harshvardhan but other relatives as well.

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MIL was one of the seven defence PSUs formed in 2021 after the corporatisation of the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board. It remains India’s leading ammunition and explosives manufacturer and supplier to armed forces and paramilitary units.

Its 12 factories produce and test small to high-calibre ammunition, mortars, rockets and grenades. These include plants at Khadki and Dehu Road in Pune, Aruvankadu (Tamil Nadu), Bhandara and Varangon (Maharashtra), Balangir (Odisha), Itarsi and Khamaria (Madhya Pradesh), and Nalanda (Bihar).

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Sushant Kulkarni
Sushant Kulkarni

Sushant Kulkarni is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express in Pune with 12+ years of experience covering issues related to Crime, Defence, Internal Security and Courts. He has been associated with the Indian Express since July 2010. Sushant has extensively reported on law and order issues of Pune and surrounding area, Cyber crime, narcotics trade and terrorism. His coverage in the Defence beat includes operational aspects of the three services, the defence research and development and issues related to key defence establishments. He has covered several sensitive cases in the courts at Pune. Sushant is an avid photographer, plays harmonica and loves cooking. ... Read More

Mahender Singh Manral
Mahender Singh Manral
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Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security. Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat. During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More

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