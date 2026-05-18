Mundhwa land scam case: Pune EOW files chargesheet against MP Parth Pawar’s partner Digvijay Patil

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The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Pune city police last month filed a 180-page chargesheet at a local court against Amadea Enterprises LLP co-owner Digvijay Patil in the Mundhwa land deal scam.
Late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar, who is now a Member of Parliament (MP) in Rajya Sabha, and Digvijay Patil are partners in Amadea Enterprises LLP.
A First Information Report (FIR) in this case was registered at Khadak police station.
Earlier, on January 27, the EOW, investigating the alleged irregularities in the Mundhwa land deal, had filed a 1,886-page chargesheet against accused Sheetal Tejwani, 44, a resident of Oxford Hallmark in the plush Koregaon Park area of Pune city. Tejwani was arrested in this case on December 3.
The offence pertains to alleged irregularities involving two separate land parcels in Bopodi and Mundhwa, linked by a common factor: suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yewale, who is accused of issuing wrongful orders in both cases. Yewale is also named as an accused in this case, but he obtained an interim anticipatory bail.
“Chargesheet against Yewale has not been filed yet. Supplementary probe against him and other accused is on,” a police officer said.
The land parcel in Mundhwa, which was earlier a Mahar Watan – a hereditary land grant, had been in possession of the government and was leased to the Botanical Survey of India when its sale deed was executed in May last year with Amadea Enterprises LLP.
It is alleged that the sale deed was executed without the mandatory approval of the state government, at a significantly lower price, and also with a waiver of stamp duty.
The police have alleged that Tejwani, as a power of attorney holder for 272 watandars, allegedly sold the 40 acres of Mundhwa land in government possession to Amadea Enterprises LLP.
Meanwhile, following a complaint filed by the office of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) in connection with allegations of graft and irregularities in a multi-crore land deal involving Amadea Enterprises LLP, an FIR of cheating and criminal breach of trust was lodged at Bavdhan police station on November 6, against Digvijay Patil, Tejwani, and Ravindra Taru, the now-suspended sub-registrar who registered the deal.
The Pimpri Chinchwad police have charge sheets against Tejwani and Patil in this case. Tejwani was arrested for this offence on December 16. Later, on January 3 this year, she was arrested in connection with another FIR registered at Pimpri police station, for allegedly defaulting on Seva Vikas Co-operative Bank Limited loans of about Rs 20.49 crore.
Last month, the Bombay High Court had declared Tejwani’s arrest in the two cases at Pimpri and Bavdhan police stations illegal.