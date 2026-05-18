Mundhwa land scam case: Pune EOW files chargesheet against MP Parth Pawar’s partner Digvijay Patil

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Pune city police last month filed a 180-page chargesheet at a local court against Amadea Enterprises LLP co-owner Digvijay Patil in the Mundhwa land deal scam.

Late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar, who is now a Member of Parliament (MP) in Rajya Sabha, and Digvijay Patil are partners in Amadea Enterprises LLP.

A First Information Report (FIR) in this case was registered at Khadak police station.

Earlier, on January 27, the EOW, investigating the alleged irregularities in the Mundhwa land deal, had filed a 1,886-page chargesheet against accused Sheetal Tejwani, 44, a resident of Oxford Hallmark in the plush Koregaon Park area of Pune city. Tejwani was arrested in this case on December 3.