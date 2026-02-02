Mundhwa land deal | Police file chargesheet against Sheetal Tejwani

The economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Pune City Police, which is investigating alleged irregularities in the Mundhwa land deal, has filed a 1,886 page chargesheet against key accused Sheetal Tejwani, who held the power of attorney for 272 watandars of Maharwatan land in Mundhwa for its sale to Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm in which late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth, is a partner.

A senior police officer with Pune City police said that the chargesheet against Tejwani was filed on January 27. The Pune land deal has been embroiled in a controversy as the land in Mundhwa, which fell under the category of Mahar Watan land and was leased to the Botanical Survey of India, was sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP without the mandatory approval of the state government.

Probe against Digvijay Patil, Parth Pawar’s partner in Amadea, and suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yewale, is currently on, an officer from Pune city police said.

Tejwani (44), who is currently in judicial custody, was first arrested by the EOW on December 3 last year as part of the probe into the First Information Report (FIR) registered at Khadak police station on November 7. She was subsequently arrested by the Pimpri Chinchwad police in connection with the probe about stamp duty waiver in the case registered at Bavdhan police station.

The land parcel in Mundhwa, which was earlier a Mahar Watan — a hereditary land grant — was in possession of the government and was leased to the Botanical Survey of India.

A separate FIR has been registered in connection with the Mundhwa land parcel at Bavdhan police station under the Pimpri Chinchwad police.

Digvijay Patil, partner of Parth Pawar in the Amadea Enterprises LLP, has been named as an accused in both cases investigated by the Pune police and the Pimpri Chinchwad police.

Following the complaint filed by the office of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) in connection with allegations of graft and irregularities in a multi-crore land deal involving Amadea Enterprises LLP, an FIR was filed at Bavdhan police station on November 6.

The FIR under provisions of cheating and criminal breach of trust was filed against Patil, Tejwani and Ravindra Taru, the now-suspended sub-registrar who registered the deal.

Pune City Police have earlier clarified that the FIR registered at Khadak police station, which was subsequently transferred to the EOW, pertains to alleged irregularities involving two separate land parcels in Bopodi and Mundhwa, linked by a common factor: suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yewale, who is accused of issuing wrongful orders in both cases.