Mundhwa land deal: Police launch supplementary probe

THE PUNE City police and Pimpri Chinchwad police, who are investigating two separate FIRs in connection with irregularities and graft in the Mundhwa land deal and have filed their respective chargesheets, have said they have begun supplementary probe against the accused yet to be chargesheeted.

On January 27, Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Pune City police — which is investigating alleged irregularities in the Mundhwa land deal — filed a 1,886 page chargesheet against Sheetal Tejwani (44). On the other hand, the Pimpri Chinchwad police, who are probing the stamp duty evasion, filed the chargesheet against Tejwani and now-suspended sub-registrar Ravindra Taru on February 2. Key accused Tejwani held the power of attorney for 272 watandars of Mahar watan land in Mundhwa for its sale to Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm in which late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth, is a partner.

An officer with Pune City police, who is part of the EOW investigation, said, “After filing the chargesheet against Tejwani, we are now conducting a supplementary probe against the remaining accused — Digvijay Patil, who is partner in Amadea, and suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yewale. Of these, Yewale has obtained interim anticipatory bail. We are collecting relevant evidence, witness statements and a connected paper trail with regards to these accused. After the completion of the probe, a supplementary chargesheet will be filed.”

A Pimpri Chinchwad police officer said, “After the chargesheet against Tejwani and Taru, we have launched a supplementary probe against Digvijay Patil, who has not been chargesheeted. The focus of our probe is the stamp duty waiver for the sale deed which was registered in May last year.”

The Pune land deal has been embroiled in a controversy as the land in Mundhwa, that fell under the category of Mahar Watan land and was leased to the Botanical Survey of India, was sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP without the mandatory approval of the state government.

Tejwani, who is currently in judicial custody in Yerawada prison, was first arrested by the EOW on December 3 last year as part of the probe into the FIR registered at Khadak police station on November 7. She was subsequently arrested by the Pimpri Chinchwad police in connection to the probe about stamp duty waiver in the case registered at Bavdhan police station.

The land parcel in Mundhwa which was earlier a Mahar Watan — a hereditary land grant — was in possession of the government and was leased to the Botanical Survey of India.

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Following the complaint filed by the office Inspector General of Registration (IGR) in connection to allegations of graft and irregularities in a multi crore land deal involving Amadea Enterprises LLP, an FIR was filed at Bavdhan police station on November 6. The FIR under provisions of cheating and criminal breach of trust was filed against Patil, Tejwani and Ravindra Taru, the now-suspended sub-registrar who registered the deal. Taru is also in judicial custody. Pune City Police have earlier clarified that FIR registered at Khadak police station which was subsequently transferred to the EOW — pertains to alleged irregularities involving two separate land parcels in Bopodi and Mundhwa, linked by a common factor: suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yewale, who is accused of issuing wrongful orders in both cases.