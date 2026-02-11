Mundhwa land deal: Parth Pawar’s firm appeals against Rs 21-cr stamp duty and fine; hearing February 16 onwards

The Rs 300-crore transaction for the 44-acre land was carried out in May but a stamp duty of just Rs 500 was paid instead of the expected amount of Rs 21 crore. (file photo of Parth Pawar)

Parth Pawar’s firm Amadea Enterprises LLP has appealed against the Rs 21 crore stamp duty plus delay fine on its controversial purchase of the 44-acre land parcel in Pune’s Mundhwa. The appeal has been filed the previous week and the hearing is scheduled to be held from February 16 onwards, Dharmadev Mainkar, Deputy Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps (DIG) Pune, told The Indian Express.

The Rs 300-crore transaction for the 44-acre land was carried out in May but a stamp duty of just Rs 500 was paid instead of the expected amount of Rs 21 crore. The appeal is against the December 10 decision by the Joint District Registrar to levy the full stamp duty and a delay fine. The appeal has been filed with the Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps (IGR).