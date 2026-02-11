Mundhwa land deal: Parth Pawar’s firm appeals against Rs 21-cr stamp duty and fine; hearing February 16 onwards

In December, an official told The Indian Express that in addition to 7 per cent stamp duty (Rs 21 crore), a 1 percent monthly penalty from May was also applicable for the late payment.

Written by: Soham Shah
2 min readFeb 11, 2026 09:31 AM IST
Mundhwa land dealThe Rs 300-crore transaction for the 44-acre land was carried out in May but a stamp duty of just Rs 500 was paid instead of the expected amount of Rs 21 crore. (file photo of Parth Pawar)
Parth Pawar’s firm Amadea Enterprises LLP has appealed against the Rs 21 crore stamp duty plus delay fine on its controversial purchase of the 44-acre land parcel in Pune’s Mundhwa. The appeal has been filed the previous week and the hearing is scheduled to be held from February 16 onwards, Dharmadev Mainkar, Deputy Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps (DIG) Pune, told The Indian Express.

The Rs 300-crore transaction for the 44-acre land was carried out in May but a stamp duty of just Rs 500 was paid instead of the expected amount of Rs 21 crore. The appeal is against the December 10 decision by the Joint District Registrar to levy the full stamp duty and a delay fine. The appeal has been filed with the Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps (IGR).

“There might be more hearing after the first one if extensions are sought. After the final hearing, it takes a month or two for the decision,” said Mainkar, adding that the department had 4,000 such cases pending with it. He also clarified that the previous decision remains in force till the appellate authority issues a stay or revokes it.

In December, an official told The Indian Express that in addition to 7 per cent stamp duty (Rs 21 crore), a 1 percent monthly penalty from May was also applicable for the late payment. This original concession given in May was supposedly based on a letter of intent by the general manager at Pune District Industries Centre. Tehsildar Suryakant Yewale and Sub-registrar Ravindra Taru have been suspended for the transaction with Taru even being arrested by Pune police.

The land transaction was conducted between Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm in which Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar’s son Parth Pawar is a director, and Sheetaj Tejwani, who held power of attorney on behalf of the original 272 watandars of the Mahar Watan land. To make matters worse, the land was actually in possession of the state government which had leased it to the Botanical Survey of India, which currently operates a conservation garden there. Sheetaj Tejwani has also been arrested by the Pune police.

