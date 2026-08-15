Mundhwa land deal: Parth Pawar-linked firm’s appeal over Rs 21 crore tax sent to top official

Govt says the appeal was referred to the official to avoid a political angle

Written by: Soham Shah
3 min readPuneAug 15, 2026 01:33 PM IST
Bawankule said he forwarded the matter to the ACS to avoid a possible political controversy given Parth Pawar’s connection to the firm. (File photo)Bawankule said he forwarded the matter to the ACS to avoid a possible political controversy given Parth Pawar’s connection to the firm. (File photo)
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Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on August 13 said his office had forwarded an appeal filed by Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm linked to NCP MP Parth Pawar, against the tax levied in the Mundhwa land deal irregularities case to the Additional Chief Secretary (Appeals and Security) Radhika Rastogi.

Amadea had earlier challenged an order directing it to pay the full Rs 21 crore tax amount along with interest. The appeal was rejected by the Chief Controlling Revenue Authority (CCRA), Pune, following which the firm approached the state government.

Speaking at a press conference in Pune, Bawankule said, “That case has come to my court. I have sent that case to ACS Appeal because when a case comes to us, we forward it. Tomorrow, it should not become a political matter. If I preside over the appeal, it has a political angle. You are aware that Parth Pawar’s name and many others’ names have been taken in the past. Therefore, I have forwarded the case to the Chief Secretary (Appeal) and asked them to give a solution soon.”

He added, “The civil court (CCRA) has given a ruling, it will have to be analysed. The land is with the government and the registration has been cancelled. If the registration has been cancelled, should tax be taken from them? That is the question. The Chief Secretary of Appeals will decide.”

What is the controversial land deal?

The controversial sale deed worth Rs 300 crore was executed in May 2025, but a stamp duty of just Rs 500 was paid, with the parties claiming industrial exemptions. The land is classified as Mahar Watan land and belongs to the Maharashtra government. It was leased to and was in the possession of the Botanical Survey of India.

The Pune district collector had termed the sale of the land illegal. Multiple people, including the tehsildar who registered the deed, were arrested by Pune Police after the matter came to light. However, the Kharage committee, a government-appointed panel set up to examine the deal, cleared Parth Pawar of any wrongdoing in the transaction, according to its report. Activists, including Vijay Kumbhar, have claimed that the actual value of the land is over Rs 1,800 crore.

Parth Pawar holds a 99 per cent stake in Amadea Enterprises. In December 2025, the Pune office of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) ordered Amadea Enterprises LLP to pay the complete amount of Rs 21-crore tax shortfall in the registration of the sale deed of the 44-acre land parcel. An additional Rs 1.47 crore penalty, calculated at 1 per cent per month for seven months, was also imposed.

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The firm appealed against this before the Chief Controlling Revenue Authority (CCRA). IGR Ravindra Binwade rejected the appeal in April this year.

The Maharashtra Stamp (Second Amendment) Act, passed in December 2025, provided for the CCRA’s order to be challenged before the state government, represented by the Revenue Minister. Before the amendment, the CCRA’s decision was final and could be challenged only before the High Court through writ jurisdiction.

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Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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