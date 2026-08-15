Mundhwa land deal: Parth Pawar-linked firm’s appeal over Rs 21 crore tax sent to top official

Bawankule said he forwarded the matter to the ACS to avoid a possible political controversy given Parth Pawar’s connection to the firm. (File photo)

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on August 13 said his office had forwarded an appeal filed by Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm linked to NCP MP Parth Pawar, against the tax levied in the Mundhwa land deal irregularities case to the Additional Chief Secretary (Appeals and Security) Radhika Rastogi.

Amadea had earlier challenged an order directing it to pay the full Rs 21 crore tax amount along with interest. The appeal was rejected by the Chief Controlling Revenue Authority (CCRA), Pune, following which the firm approached the state government.

Speaking at a press conference in Pune, Bawankule said, “That case has come to my court. I have sent that case to ACS Appeal because when a case comes to us, we forward it. Tomorrow, it should not become a political matter. If I preside over the appeal, it has a political angle. You are aware that Parth Pawar’s name and many others’ names have been taken in the past. Therefore, I have forwarded the case to the Chief Secretary (Appeal) and asked them to give a solution soon.”