Mundhwa land deal case: Govt moves to dismiss tehsildar, sub-registrar

Amadea Enterprises LLP has appealed against the Rs 21 crore stamp duty and delay fine levied on the controversial purchase. (File Photo)

The Maharashtra government has moved to terminate two officials allegedly involved in irregularities in the Rs 300 crore Mundhwa land deal case linked to Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm in which Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar’s son Parth is a partner.

The state initiated action against tehsildar Suryakant Yewale and Ravindra Taru, a sub-registrar from the stamp duty and registration department, invoking Article 311 of the Indian Constitution. This provision allows the government to terminate officials using its discretionary powers without conducting a formal departmental inquiry, considering exceptional circumstances.

The move comes as the Vikas Kharge Committee is expected to submit its report on the case very soon. The committee was constituted by the state government in November 2025 to investigate alleged irregularities in the land transaction and recommend preventive measures.