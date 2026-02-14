Mundhwa land deal case: Govt moves to dismiss tehsildar, sub-registrar

The state initiated action against tehsildar Suryakant Yewale and Ravindra Taru, a sub-registrar from the stamp duty and registration department, invoking Article 311 of the Indian Constitution.

Written by: Shubham Kurale
3 min readPuneFeb 14, 2026 08:09 PM IST
Mundhwa land deal case: Govt moves to dismiss tehsildar, sub-registrarAmadea Enterprises LLP has appealed against the Rs 21 crore stamp duty and delay fine levied on the controversial purchase. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Maharashtra government has moved to terminate two officials allegedly involved in irregularities in the Rs 300 crore Mundhwa land deal case linked to Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm in which Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar’s son Parth is a partner.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The state initiated action against tehsildar Suryakant Yewale and Ravindra Taru, a sub-registrar from the stamp duty and registration department, invoking Article 311 of the Indian Constitution. This provision allows the government to terminate officials using its discretionary powers without conducting a formal departmental inquiry, considering exceptional circumstances.

The move comes as the Vikas Kharge Committee is expected to submit its report on the case very soon. The committee was constituted by the state government in November 2025 to investigate alleged irregularities in the land transaction and recommend preventive measures.

Both Yewale and Taru were suspended in November last year after the controversy over the illegal registration of the 44-acre government land broke out. The committee has reportedly attributed responsibility to the suspended officers for registering the government-owned property in violation of rules.

The controversy centres around the illegal transfer of a 44-acre Mahar Watan Land parcel currently leased to the Botanical Survey of India (BSI). Sheetal Tejwani, who held power of attorney for the land, and Digvijay Patil were accused of manipulating records and illegally transferring ownership rights to Amadea Enterprises. While Parth Pawar is a partner in the firm, he has not been named in the FIR or chargesheet.

Taru and Tejwani were arrested following the revelations, while Yewale secured an anticipatory bail.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior official from the Pune collectorate said, “The termination process of tehsildar Suryakant Yewale was initiated in December. After issuing the orders, Yewale approached the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT), but his appeal was rejected. Then the revenue department sent the file to the General Administration Department (GAD). It will now go to the Governor, following which the termination will be issued.”

Story continues below this ad

Meanwhile, Amadea Enterprises LLP has appealed against the Rs 21 crore stamp duty and delay fine levied on the controversial purchase. The appeal was filed last week, and the hearing is scheduled to be held from February 16 onwards, Dharmadev Mainkar, Deputy Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps (DIG) Pune,” told The Indian Express.

The Rs 300 crore land transaction was executed in May 2025, but only Rs 500 was paid as stamp duty instead of the expected amount of Rs 21 crore. The appeal challenges the December 10 decision by the Joint District Registrar imposing the full stamp duty along with a delay penalty.

Shubham Kurale
Shubham Kurale

Shubham Kurale is a journalist based in Pune and has studied journalism at the Ranade Institute. He primarily reports on transport and is interested in covering civic issues, sports, gig workers, environmental issues, and queer issues. X:@ShubhamKurale1 ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Bangladesh
'Bangladesh first': Tarique Rahman reveals how new BNP govt will handle relations with India
Tere Ishk Mein to Nadaaniyan, why only intense romantic dramas are in vogue whereas rom-coms are being hate-watched.
Where is the love? Why Bollywood has become that place where intense, angry romances are in vogue and rom-coms are only hate-watched
Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade
Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are 'rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage
NZ vs SA LIVE Score Updates T20 World Cup: Follow New Zealand vs South Africa match Live from Ahmedabad.
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score Updates
Bangladesh Election Results 2026, Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP victory, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Hasina ouster, Khaleda Zia death, Bangladesh constitutional reform, Jatiyo Shangsad, Bangladesh political news, National Citizen Party, referendum Bangladesh 2026, interim government Bangladesh corruption, Dhaka University elections.
With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised
Live Blog
Advertisement