Mundhwa land deal case: Govt moves to dismiss tehsildar, sub-registrar

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The Maharashtra government has moved to terminate two officials allegedly involved in irregularities in the Rs 300 crore Mundhwa land deal case linked to Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm in which Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar’s son Parth is a partner.
The state initiated action against tehsildar Suryakant Yewale and Ravindra Taru, a sub-registrar from the stamp duty and registration department, invoking Article 311 of the Indian Constitution. This provision allows the government to terminate officials using its discretionary powers without conducting a formal departmental inquiry, considering exceptional circumstances.
The move comes as the Vikas Kharge Committee is expected to submit its report on the case very soon. The committee was constituted by the state government in November 2025 to investigate alleged irregularities in the land transaction and recommend preventive measures.
Both Yewale and Taru were suspended in November last year after the controversy over the illegal registration of the 44-acre government land broke out. The committee has reportedly attributed responsibility to the suspended officers for registering the government-owned property in violation of rules.
The controversy centres around the illegal transfer of a 44-acre Mahar Watan Land parcel currently leased to the Botanical Survey of India (BSI). Sheetal Tejwani, who held power of attorney for the land, and Digvijay Patil were accused of manipulating records and illegally transferring ownership rights to Amadea Enterprises. While Parth Pawar is a partner in the firm, he has not been named in the FIR or chargesheet.
Taru and Tejwani were arrested following the revelations, while Yewale secured an anticipatory bail.
Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior official from the Pune collectorate said, “The termination process of tehsildar Suryakant Yewale was initiated in December. After issuing the orders, Yewale approached the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT), but his appeal was rejected. Then the revenue department sent the file to the General Administration Department (GAD). It will now go to the Governor, following which the termination will be issued.”
Meanwhile, Amadea Enterprises LLP has appealed against the Rs 21 crore stamp duty and delay fine levied on the controversial purchase. The appeal was filed last week, and the hearing is scheduled to be held from February 16 onwards, Dharmadev Mainkar, Deputy Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps (DIG) Pune,” told The Indian Express.
The Rs 300 crore land transaction was executed in May 2025, but only Rs 500 was paid as stamp duty instead of the expected amount of Rs 21 crore. The appeal challenges the December 10 decision by the Joint District Registrar imposing the full stamp duty along with a delay penalty.
England narrowly escapes a potential upset from Scotland in a crucial Group C encounter. Tom Banton's unbeaten 63 and Phil Salt's early dismissal set the tone for a tense run chase, but Banton's big hits and Sam Curran's anchor helped England reach their target of 152. Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid's impressive bowling performances restricted Scotland to a below-par total.