Mundhwa land deal: Rs 21 crore penalty for Parth Pawar’s firm upheld

Activist Vijay Kumbhar said Parth holds 99% partnership in Amadea Enterprises, so this penalty indirectly applies to him as well. (File photo)

The Chief Controlling Revenue Authority, Pune, in an order passed on April 28, has dismissed the appeal by Amadea Enterprises — in which NCP MP Parth Pawar holds a majority stake — against the order to pay Rs 21 crore in stamp duty and penalties with the regard to the Mundhwa land deal.

In his order, state Inspector General of Registration (IGR) Ravindra Binwade upheld the previous decision of District Joint Registrar Santosh Hingane in December.

Binwade, after hearing in the case, said, “The appeal is rejected. The order passed by Joint District Registrar and Collector of Stamps, Pune, on December 10, 2025 is hereby confirmed.”