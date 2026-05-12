Mundhwa land deal: Rs 21 crore penalty for Parth Pawar’s firm upheld

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The Chief Controlling Revenue Authority, Pune, in an order passed on April 28, has dismissed the appeal by Amadea Enterprises — in which NCP MP Parth Pawar holds a majority stake — against the order to pay Rs 21 crore in stamp duty and penalties with the regard to the Mundhwa land deal.
In his order, state Inspector General of Registration (IGR) Ravindra Binwade upheld the previous decision of District Joint Registrar Santosh Hingane in December.
Binwade, after hearing in the case, said, “The appeal is rejected. The order passed by Joint District Registrar and Collector of Stamps, Pune, on December 10, 2025 is hereby confirmed.”
“Amadea Enterprises LLP, associated with NCP MP Parth Pawar, purchased approximately 40 acres of government land in Mundhwa, Pune, for nearly Rs 300 crore. It had sought an exemption under the IT/ITES policy 2023. The company paid a stamp duty of only Rs 500. To support this claim, the company presented a Letter of Intent (LOI) obtained from the District Industries Centre (DIC), Pune. It is alleged that the entire land sale transaction was fundamentally illegal,” said activist Vijay Kumbhar.
Kumbhar said Parth holds 99% partnership in Amadea Enterprises, so this penalty indirectly applies to him as well.
In December 2025, the IGR’s office had directed Amadea Enterprises LLP to pay a Rs 21-crore stamp duty shortfall in the registration of the controversial sale deed. It also directed Amadea to pay an additional Rs 1.47 crore penalty calculated at 1% per month for seven months.
The firm then appealed against the December 10 order by the Joint District Registrar to levy the full stamp duty and a delay fine.
The Rs 300-crore transaction for the 44-acre land was carried out in May 2025 but a stamp duty of just Rs 500 was paid instead of Rs 21 crore. “Though the actual value of the Mundhwa land was more than Rs 1,800 crore, it was sold to Amadea for Rs 300 crore. On top of it, the company was given with a stamp duty waiver within hours of the deal,” Kumbhar said.
The land was classified as Maharashtra watan land. It was granted to the Mahar Scheduled Caste community and it cannot be sold without the state government’s permission, said Kumbhar.
The order said the company now can appeal to the state revenue minister within the next 60 days. “Given how this case has been handled so far, a major question remains: will there be an attempt to clear everyone involved through the judicial process,” asked Kumbhar.