Mundhwa land deal case | Calling it an ‘elite scam’, court rejects Sheetal Tejwani’s bail plea,

CALLING THE alleged irregularities in the Mundhwa land deal case as an ‘elite scam’, a Pune court has rejected the bail application of key accused Sheetal Tejwani, who held the power of attorney for 272 watandars of Mahar watan land for its sale to Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm in which late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth, is a partner.

Tejwani (44) had moved a bail application before the court in the case registered at Khadak police station which is being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Pune city police. The Pune land deal has been embroiled in a controversy as the land in Mundhwa, that fell under the category of Mahar Watan land and was leased to the Botanical Survey of India, was sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP without the mandatory approval of the state government.