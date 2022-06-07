Mumbai, Thane & Pune account for maximum new Covid infections, 50 pc rise in city last week

PUNE HAS shown a 50 per cent rise in new Covid-19 infections in the week ending June 5. From 357 new infections during May 23-29, the numbers has increased to 538 during May 30-June 5, according to a Health Department report.

Presented at the state cabinet, the report showed that Mumbai, Pune and Thane account for the maximum number of Covid-19 infections in Maharashtra.

While 68 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases in the last week are from Mumbai alone, at least 17 per cent are from Thane and 7.42 per cent from Pune. Overall, the number of active Covid cases in the state has risen from 3,142 during May 23-29 to 7,253 during May 30-June 5.

Mumbai has 4,880 active cases of Covid infections till June 5, followed by 960 in Thane and 501 in Pune districts. Of the 5,888 cases across Maharashtra till June 5, at least 4.3 per cent are hospitalized. There are 61 patients with severe symptoms and 46 are admitted to intensive care units. State health officials told The Indian Express that daily 25,000-30,000 tests are being conducted.

Maharashtra’s weekly positivity rate is at 4.7 per cent and Mumbai has already crossed the state average with a Covid positivity rate of 8.82 per cent. Pune’s Covid weekly positivity rate is at 4.39 per cent.

PMC health department chief Dr Ashish Bharati has assured of adequate preparedness in the event of a rise in Covid-19 cases. “There are at least 800-900 beds across Pune Municipal Corporation-run hospitals…1,000-1200 tests are being conducted daily in the city as the number of new cases has gone up slightly,”

Dr Bharati told The Indian Express.

“At the intensive care units, we have at least two to three trained intensivists and the civic administration has stepped up preparedness levels,” he added. Recently, the number of new Covid cases crossed 100 in Pune district and health authorities have appealed to citizens to sport masks at least in crowded places. “I do not know who comes to meet me daily and hence as a precautionary measure I wear a mask throughout the day,” Dr Bharati said.

“By and large, the symptoms of Covid infection during this period are mild and directions have been issued at fever clinics to keep an alert for persons with fever, cold and cough symptoms. While Covid testing is voluntary, we will encourage people with symptoms to get tested and avail of immediate treatment,” Dr Bharati said.

During the peak of the previous Covid wave, there were 16 swab collection centres, which have now been reduced to eight. The focus is also on vaccination and the civic body has appointed teams to encourage citizens to adhere to the full immunisation schedule, Dr Bharati said. Of the 14.56 lakh Covid-19 cases in the Pune district since the beginning of the pandemic, 6.63 lakh have been from the city. Of the 19,680 deaths in Pune district, 9,352 were from the city, according to the officials.