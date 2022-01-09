Mumbai teen arrested for harassing minor girl from Pune on Instagram

PUNE CITY Police on Saturday arrested a teenager from Mumbai for allegedly harassing a minor girl from the city after meeting her on Instagram.

Police said the accused, Yash Bhandare (19), got in touch with the minor on social media. While chatting with the girl, he allegedly managed to procure her private photographs. He allegedly threatened the girl that he would circulate her photographs on a fake Instagram account.

The girl’s mother lodged the first information report in this case at the Cyber police station. Police booked the accused under sections 354 (d), 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and the Information Technology Act.

Technical analysis of the social media account used by the accused revealed his location in Mumbai. A Pune Police police team went to Mumbai and arrested Bhandare, who is a resident of Chembur.

He was produced before a special court in Pune and remanded to police custody till January 13.